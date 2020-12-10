A thriving housing market is leaving residents of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District with a bigger tab.
On Dec. 7, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board held a truth in taxation hearing on a potential 2.82% levy increase. The levy payable in 2020 comes in at an estimated $3.08 million, above last year’s $2.99 million.
The levy is expected to be certified on Dec. 21, but before then, the full levy amount will be reduced. The School Board refunded $6 million in bonds on the same day of the truth in taxation hearing, which will reduce the debt service paid by taxpayers in 2021. The bond sale will need to be calculated by the state before the final levy is approved.
Le Sueur-Henderson Finance Director Ky Battern said the primary cause of the levy increase is rising property values in Le Sueur. The state of Minnesota currently finances 81% of the school district’s budget, while local taxes account for 13.6%. But when the tax base and property values increase, state aid drops and more of the tax burden is held locally.
“The state’s been subsidizing us on lower tax values and as they increase our property values they subsidize us less and that’s why the taxpayer pays more,” said School Board Director Gretchen Rehm.
Local property values swelled between 2018 and 2019, the latest year available for tax calculations. Net tax capacity jumped by 8.1%, far higher than the 3.62% increase the district saw between 2018 and 2019. With homes selling at larger values, the adjusted net tax capacity rose by 16%.
What does that amount to? For taxpayers, about $118,000. That’s how much more the state would contribute if property values remained unchanged.
“We’re not doing anything different on our end, in terms of what we’re asking for in per pupil unit funding; we’re just experiencing the swing in the calculation with the increased market values in the area,” said Battern.
The levy increase occurred even as student enrollment in the district declined.
Overall, Le Sueur-Henderson’s expenses are budgeted to rise 1.65% at a total $14.017 million, while revenues rise 0.49% to $14.09 million. But part of that increase is because Le Sueur-Henderson saved money on general expenses during COVID-19.
"If you were to compare where our budget was from last year, you would actually be seeing a decrease because of where our budget was," said Battern.
The budget has seen some alterations due to COVID-19, the most prominent of which is food service. Amid the pandemic, the US Department of Agriculture extended the summer meal program year round, making meals free for all students. The proposed budget increases food service expenses by 14% and revenues by 23% to account for this change.
“We’re going to have a lot of revisions in the food service area because we’re not providing school lunches and breakfasts as we normally would be,” said Battern.