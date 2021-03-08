In times like these, we could always use a little luck of the Irish, and the Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Celebration is providing it in spades. The annual festival celebrating locals’ Irish heritage kicked off on Saturday, March 6 with the Miss Shamrock talent show in Le Center, which will lead into a coronation and parade March 13-14.
The festivities continue a 40-year tradition, beginning with John Gregory O’Connell of St. Thomas, who wished to bring together the American Legion Post 108 and a community celebration of Irish Heritage. His vision would become a mainstay of the Le Center community, featuring an annual Miss Shamrock talent show and contest.
“He created an event where everyone was welcome; everyone had more fun than they probably should have, and most importantly an event for families and a place where friends became a family,” said Matt Wallskog. “The Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Day Board and Volunteer Committee is proud to keep that tradition going.“
Four candidates competed for the Miss Shamrock crown on Saturday. Tri-City United senior Brooke Blaschko started the show and joined from a pre-recorded video. She’s a descendant of Irish Cashin and Donavan families, but Blaschko also carries Dutch, Bohemian and German ancestry.
To discover which of her ancestors he has the most in common with, Blashcko put together a skit where she tried to perform the traditional dances of each culture. She attempted a Dutch polonaise, a German high kick and even enlisted her father Mike Blashcko to help with a traditional Bohemian dance, but she couldn’t follow the steps. But Blascko finally found the dance that was right for her, a traditional Irish jig, proving that she shares the most in common with her grandfather’s Irish heritage.
Tri-City United senior Alexis O’Connell took the stage next to share her talent: a recitation of her self-authored St. Patrick’s Day poem “Tradition’s Worth Keeping.” O’Connell’s poem detailed her many experiences growing up with the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration. The candidate dedicated the piece in memory of her cousin and longstanding member of the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Committee in Belle Plaine: Jeanette Sullivan Gloege.
“She was very instrumental in the St. Patrick’s Day events in Belle Plaine and if you asked her, she’d tell you that she helped Greg O’Connell a significant amount to start the celebrations here in Le Center,” said O’Connell. “Anyone who knew Jeanette knew that her passion for Irish heritage just radiated off of her. We always talked about the day I would run for Miss Shamrock and I know she’s looking down and will be proud of me.”
Up next was Cleveland senior and Bulldogs hockey captain Nicole McCabe. Nicole brought her love of hockey to the stage with a shootout skit between the Cashin and McCabe sides of her family. Nicole brought out cardboard cutouts representing each member of the two teams and imitated each member trying to shoot a hockey puck after they’ve had a few drinks. Nicole’s skit ended with the “Tipsies” led by the Cashins earning the win after one member of the opposing team fell asleep and another got in a fight with the referee.
Ending the talent show with the final act was Cleveland senior Halle McCabe featuring one of her signature talents: eating.
“I could dance somewhat, sing if you had earplugs, and I could try to play a song on my saxophone, but I kept gravitating toward the one thing I love the most, which is food,” said Halle.
Certain that she would win an eating contest, Halle did the next best thing and hosted a taste test competition between former Shamrock royalty Julia McCabe and Alissa Gibbs. Blindfolded with shamrock glasses, the two contestants were challenged to see which one could identify the traditional Irish dish the quickest. After dishes of mulligan stew, soda bread, water and Baileys Irish Cream and an Irish apple cake desert. Halle declared the contest a tie and informed the audience about each dish.
The winner of the Miss Shamrock crown will be declared on Friday, March 12 at the American Legion at 7 p.m and the candidates will then join in on the St. Patrick’s Parade on March 13. The parade will be held along Minnesota Street in downtown Le Center at 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the committee has invited less floats to the parade than usual, with the primary focus on the candidates and their families. There also won’t be a rally after the parade.
However, there will still be a little more celebration on Saturday, as the Legion hosts its steak fry, which will end at 8 p.m. to allow for a concert by IV Play. Tickets to the concert are purchasable from the American Legion at $10.