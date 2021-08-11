As the next fiscal year approaches, the city of Le Center is preparing its preliminary budget for 2022. The preliminary document will be finalized and voted on in September before a final draft of the budget is approved by the Le Center Council in December.
The proposed budget clocks in at $2.8 million, a 6% increase above last year’s $2.6 million balance, while the proposed levy stands at a 1.98% increase, which is higher than last year’s levy increase of 1.39%.
Once a preliminary budget is approved in September, the budget and levy amount may be lowered before the final plan is voted on in December, but it cannot be raised. City Administrator Chris Collins was uncertain if the budget will stay the same through December or if the city will continue to cut it. At the 1.98% increase, the budget already meets the City Council’s priority of having a levy under 2%.
“I would say it’s 50/50 that it could go down,” said Collins. “I could see it going down a little bit.”
One of the biggest changes in the budget is $50,000 allocated toward street repair, a $35,000 increase from the annual $15,000 allocated in previous years. At this point in 2021, the city has spent $150 of its street repair budget, but spent $38,000 the year before.
The preliminary budget also allocates new funds for the Police Department, including $40,000 for a car replacement and $18,000 for new car equipment.
Capital improvement projects will be sparse next year. The city intends to replace the fencing around the baseball field in Centennial Park, but the project likely will not have an impact on the budget as the council plans to go out for donations to finance the fencing.
“This street project was a big project. Nothing else is critical right now,” said Mayor Josh Fredrickson, referencing recent construction on 6,400 feet of road in Le Center, including North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street.
Other budget increases stem from salary bumps and requests from department heads, said Collins. One such need was lift station repair, which was desired by residents last year after sewage flooded the Cordova neighborhood last year. An emergency sewer bypass was included in the 2021 budget and for 2022, $10,000 has been included in the budget for lift repair instead of the standard $5,000.
“We talked about having all those new bells and whistles now on the two lift stations that we have. There's way more chances for them to go wrong, and we just decided we wanted to get ahead of the curve instead of behind it,” said Collins.
“We did that on a lot of things,” the City Adminsitrator added. “We’ve been bumping up on a lot of things and coming up against it or maybe going over it a little. So we just decided to take it and raise it a little more and quit bumping up against it and going over it every year.”
Le Center will also have $290,000 in stimulus money from the American Rescue Plan on hand, which could be allocated to infrastructure projects, like sewer, water and broadband. However, Collins said it was unlikely that the City Council would spend those dollars in 2022. Cities have until 2024 to utilize the cash.