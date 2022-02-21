After spending 19 years in the Minnesota Senate, Julie Rosen, R-Fairmont, announced on Thursday her retirement from the legislature at the end of the year.
"Representing the people of Southern Minnesota for two decades has been a tremendous honor and I have treasured my time in the Senate," said Rosen in a statement. "The friendships I made throughout my tenure will carry on, and I thank every one of my constituents who blessed me with the opportunity to serve them. I also want to thank my family for their unwavering support over the years. I’m looking forward to spending more time with them at the end of this session."
“I’m proud of the work I did for our state and region including critical work to improve mental healthcare, combat the opioid and meth epidemic, build the Vikings Stadium, pension reform, balance state budgets, and so much more," Rosen added.
Rosen currently represents Senate District 23, which includes Elysian and Waterville Townships in Le Sueur County, most of Blue Earth County with the exception of Mankato, western Waseca County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Martin County and eastern Jackson County.
She has chaired the Senate Finance Committee for the past six years and previously chaired the Senate Energy Committee from 2011 to 2012.
Rosen's retirement was announced days after newly released Minnesota Senate maps combined much of Rosen's home district with Le Sueur County to create Senate District 22.
Le Sueur County is currently represented in the Minnesota Senate by Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, in Senate District 20. Draheim also released a statement on Thursday, announcing his intent to run for re-election in Senate District 22.
"After speaking with my family and campaign supporters, I’ll run for re-election in the newly formed Senate District 22. I currently represent the people in Le Sueur, Rice, and Scott counties, and I’m already working to meet new constituents and residents in Blue Earth, Faribault, Watonwan and Martin counties," said Draheim in a statement. "Redistricting gives us all an opportunity to meet new voters and share our experiences. I have a record of lowering taxes, stopping government overreach, and protecting people’s rights. I’ll continue to work on behalf of my constituents to give back the surplus with meaningful tax relief, keeping our communities safe, and empowering parents as partners in their kids' education."
Rosen's retirement avoids the prospect of a competitive Republican primary race between two incumbent state Senators. The six-term Senator publicly endorsed Draheim's candidacy for District 22.
“The best way we can ensure our region is represented by a strong conservative voice is by electing my friend and colleague Rich Draheim," said Rosen in a statement. "His reasons for wanting to serve are exactly what we need at the Capitol. He cares deeply about the people he serves and our great state. He has my complete support and I know he will serve us well.”
Draheim is in his second team at the Senate and was first elected in 2016. He currently serves as the Chair of the Housing Committee and lives in Madison Lake with his wife and two children.
“I also want to thank my friend and colleague Julie Rosen for her years of service to the state and her support for my re-election," stated Draheim. "Minnesota has benefited from her dedication, something I know her constituents can attest to, and we will miss her dearly as she retires from the legislature.”
The newly drawn Senate District 22 encompasses the near-entirety of Le Sueur County. The area also includes Belle Plaine to the north, most of Blue Earth County, including the cities of Madison Lake, Pemeberton, Good Thunder, Garden City and Lake Crystal (but not including Mankato), the eastern half of Watonwan County, western portions of Faribault County, including the cities of Blue Earth and Winnebago, as well as about three-quarters of Martin County, including the cities of Fairmont, Truman, Welcome and Sherburn.