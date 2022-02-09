An array of over 2,000 solar panels could provide one megawatt of clean power for the Le Sueur-Henderson School District and generate thousands of dollars in revenue to the school every year. That was the pitch Apadana Solar Technologies delivered to the LS-H School Board Monday.
The Twin Cities-based solar engineering and construction firm offered to install solar panels on the roofs of the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School and Hilltop Elementary School buildings, as part of a power purchase agreement.
In this proposed agreement, Apadana would construct solar panels on the school buildings at little to no cost to the district and sell ownership of the infrastructure to a third party investor for around 25 years. As the host of the solar panels, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District would receive 10% of the value of the energy produced in the form of rent.
“The reason why investors will step up and say, 'I’m going to give the school cash for a solar system' is that they can use tax incentives,” said Todd Leonard of Apadana Solar.
Under the federal Solar Investment Tax Credit, individuals and companies can lob off 26% in income taxes for every dollar spent on purchasing and installing solar systems on residential and commercial properties.
Many firms are attempting to finance solar construction this year, as the value of the tax credit plummets. Projects that begin construction in 2023 are eligible for 22% credit, and in 2024 and beyond, the tax break dwindles to a permanent rate of 10% for commercial properties and utilities and is eliminated for residential properties.
Leonard presented a scenario where the solar system produces $100,000 worth of energy in a single year. Under the power purchase agreement, $10,000 would go to Le Sueur-Henderson. The firm estimated the district would receive $1.5 million in revenue over the warranty period
While the third party investor owns and maintains the array of solar panels, Le Sueur-Henderson would be billed a discounted rate of 3.5 cents for every kWh in solar power used, compared to the typical rate of around 15 cents in Le Sueur and 10 cents in Henderson. The district would also pay a 3% increase per year.
Adapana estimated that Le Sueur-Henderson Middle/High School alone could mount as many as 2,100 400 watt solar panels generating an estimated 865,000 kWh per year. Hilltop Elementary doesn’t share the same capacity for a solar system, but additional panels constructed on the Henderson building could allow the Le Sueur-Henderson School District to generate as much as 1,000,000 kWh per year according to Apadana estimates.
The solar system would act similar to a battery, producing a one-way direct current. The electricity then runs through an inverter, transforming the electrical flow into an alternating current that runs through the school building.
“You put [the energy] into the school and if you aren’t using it or the school doesn’t need that much energy, it will go back to the grid for utility or whoever uses it,” said Leonard. “So it’s kind of a back and forth.”
When it’s on your roof it’s like a battery. Solar panels are producing DC (direct current) energy and then we connect them all together and it goes through something called an inverter and the inverter takes DC energy and converts it into AC (alternating current) energy.
The solar system would run at approximately 67% efficiency, meaning that most of the energy used by the Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School would be solar generated.
“When it's lower than 100%, you use more of what’s being produced. When it’s higher than 100%, it goes back to the grid,” said Leonard. “Because Le Sueur Electric does not purchase back the solar at a high rate, it doesn't make sense to oversize it because you don’t get enough funds back.”
LS-H would also get access to free curricula to teach solar throughout the grades, said Leonard. Staff faculty and students would be able to see every panel on the solar system through an app on their phone.
District Buildings and Grounds Manager Todd Vrklan recommended that the district accept the purchase power agreement.
“It’s one of those initiatives that benefiting the taxpayer and essentially it can help the town too because of the load on the current power grid in town. If it were me, I would go forward on this,” said Vrklan. “I think it's a move in the right direction and it shows the public we’re trying to do something instead of being this big energy hog in town here.”
But School Board member Joe Roby said it wasn’t a good time to accept a power purchase agreement while the school district is still determining questions for the upcoming facilities referendum.
“I don’t like the idea of doing anything. I really like the idea, it’s a really great proposal, but we need to take this information and digest it as part of the broader facilities conversation,” said Roby.