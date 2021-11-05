As a crowd of students and staff from Le Sueur-Henderson High School gathered behind the school, the thunderous roar of a helicopter approaching filled the air. After circling the school, the North Memorial Health helicopter N42MN sat down gently at midfield and powered off.
The arrival of the helicopter was for the purpose of introducing the Emergency Medical Responder class at LS-H High School, taught by Jen Hovick, to the work, equipment and processes used by an airborne medical crew.
"We talked about air operations and how we differentiate from hospital services including how we handle the decisions to reach level one and two trauma centers," said flight medic Rob Pearson. "We also showed how we interact with the local police departments, fire departments and local ambulances, and then taught the students how to set up a safe landing zone if they are at the site of an accident that would require a helicopter.
With the helicopter powered down on the football field, the 15-member class made up of 10th through 12th graders, explored the ins and outs of the vehicle with the assistance of flight nurse Jill Probst, flight medic Keith White and pilot Leyton Quinn.
"Our goal is to inspire these students to go on and get their paramedic license or go into nursing with the hope that this is the beginning of a long career in health care," noted Pearson.
The helicopter and crew flew from North Memorial Health's air base located in Faribault, a flight which was described as taking between 12-14 minutes.
The crew was pleased to have the opportunity to interact with the class, as the original visit was planned for 2019 and was canceled due to poor weather, and due to Coronavirus restrictions, they were not able to make the trip in 2020 either.