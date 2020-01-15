Tri-City United Le Center sixth-grade student Abram Chimal spelled his way to first place at the district spelling bee held Jan. 14 at TCU Lonsdale Elementary.
Chimal was among 28 students ranging from grades five to eight, from all three schools in the district — TCU Le Center, Montgomery and Lonsdale.
He took the division against six other TCU sixth graders before competing against fifth grader Kaitlyn Hartwig, seventh grader Hayden Winter and eighth grader Aidan Miland.
Chimal advances to the regional spelling bee contests Feb. 19 at South Central Community College in North Mankato. The winner of that contest competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
All TCU students in grades five through eight took a qualifying test, prior to the district spelling bee. Three students from each grade, and each school moved on to the competition.
They spelled down to a grade-level winner, where the four winners — fifth grader Kaitlyn Hartwig, sixth grader Abram Chimal, seventh grader Hayden Winter and eighth grader Aidan Miland competed against each other to be the TCU District Spelling Bee Champion.
Chimal was engaged in a tight battle with Miland and Winter, who was last year's winner, spelling words like "foppery," "collateral," "assuasive" and "linguist." After Miland and Winter misspelled their words, Chimal had a chance to win — after correctly spelling the word "frangible," a word that means fragile, brittle.
Contestants were able to ask for their word's definition, its part of speech, ask to use the word in a sentence, the words language of origin or any alternative pronunciations for the word.
This is the third year that TCU has held a district spelling bee and it moves from school to school each year. It is also livestreamed on the TCU YouTube channel so the other schools can view it.
Lonsdale Elementary students supported their fellow students by attending the competition. The fourth-grade students kept track of all the words being spelled in a notebook in preparation for next year.
Chimal and the other top four competitors each earned a medal, and all contestants received certificates following the contest.