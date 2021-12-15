It’s been a bumpy road to showtime, but Tri-City United’s fall musical is finally taking the stage and is sure to have audiences saying “Thank you for the music.”
On Saturday Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m, the Titans performers will be putting on one of their most music-intensive shows yet, “Mamma Mia.” The long-running Broadway musical turned feature film is set to the hit tunes of 70s Swedish pop group ABBA.
Tri-City United’s performance of Mamma Mia stars Sami Tiede as Sophie, preparing to marry her fiance Sky, played by Isaac Schroeder, in a romantic Greek wedding. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but the only problem is she doesn’t know who he is.
After stealing a diary belonging to her mother Donna, (Sydney Whiteis), she deduces one of three men must be her father: Sam (Aven Prigge), Bill (Pax Meyer) or Harry (Aidan Miland). Chaos and comedy ensues when Sophie invites all there of her mother’s exes to the wedding behind Donna’s back.
ABBA’s hit songs like “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper” and “Take a Chance on Me” are the primary drivers of the musical, rather than the narrative. Big song and dance numbers are featured in just about every scene, allowing Tri-City United to make full use of their ensemble cast.
“Every scene, there was a song or two that everybody was involved in, and maybe that’s just because we’re a small cast, but everybody is involved in every song no matter what you sing,” said TCU junior Austin Prigge, who plays Sam Carmichael. “We’re singled out and some people have special parts, so you see a couple girls or a guy or two on some songs singing their own kind of part in it and it’s cool to see that.”
Learning all the songs was a challenge at first. For the first three weeks, the show was without a vocal director. The COVID-19 pandemic also caused a delay in getting the music and limited the cast’s ability to get together in person.
Actors and directors would occasionally be unable to attend due to the pandemic and rehearsals were quarantined several times, leading to the date of the show being delayed into December.
Despite the ups and downs the show is coming together. Students picked up the music and choreography quickly with the help of a vocal director and directors Sarah Meija and Amy Alberg are committed to making the most of their ensemble and technical features.
“We could only use this space in limited capacity because of COVID, so we are trying to pull out all the stops for the lights and try all kinds of new things,” said Alberg. “I’m really excited for the audience to see that and what we’re capable of.”
The shared challenges to bring Mamma Mia to the stage has strengthened the bond between cast members. Senior Sydney Whiteis, who plays the role of Donna, remarked on the bittersweetness of starring in her final fall musical while seeing the younger actors grow up on stage.
“It’s sad, but I really like this year, because it’s been really fun helping the younger kids get more confident and better in their own skills in the musical,” said Whiteis. “That’s probably the best part of being a senior is how much you get to help the younger kids honestly.”
She’s also enjoying being at the center of the drama as Donna’s world is turned upside down by the sudden appearance of her three exes.
“This entire musical is about her turmoil. She’s described to be a very confident, independent person, very headstrong,” said Whiteis. “But in this case, because three of her past lovers show up at once and it’s the day before her daughter’s wedding, she’s super stressed and has to deal with that.”
For sophomore Alice Schroeder, Mamma Mia has given her a unique opportunity to shine. Not only did she assist with choreographing the musical’s dance numbers, it’s also her first time playing a lead role and singing a solo on the TCU stage.
She plays Tanya, the wealthy, confident and spunky best friend of Donna and a member of the girl group “Donna and the Dynamos” comprised of Donna, Tanya and Rosie, played by Suazzana Huffins.
“It’s definitely really scary, but when you get that feeling you get when you’re on stage, all the nerves just go away,” said Schroeder. “Out of all the plays I’ve been doing since seventh grade, I definitely feel more engaged with our cast and our crew.”