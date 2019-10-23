Parents looking to take their kids on a daytime Halloween will now have the opportunity at the third annual Trick or Treat on Main. Kids can put on their costumes and explore downtown Le Sueur from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in an event put on by the city of Le Sueur, Le Sueur Chamber of Commerce and local businesses.”
“Families will have a great option to take their kids out during daylight hours and see our local businesses,” said Le Sueur Community Development Director Samantha DiMaggio.
Over 30 businesses have registered as trick-or-treat stops on Main and Second Street in the downtown area. This year, the stops will have balloons outside to let trick-or-treaters know to stop by.
Returning trick-or-teaters will notice a variety of new activities for this year. For the first time, Trick-or-Treat on Main is hosting a trunk-or-treat where registered participants will hand out candy from the backs of cars decorated in the spirit of Halloween. The trunk-or-treat will be held at the lot next to the Chiropractic Health Center and the Le Sueur Theatre.
Some special guests will be coming to the trick-or-treat as well. The cast of “Mary Poppins,” the upcoming Le Sueur-Henderson High School fall musical, will be coming in costume to hand out treats.
New businesses are also joining in on the fun for the first time, including Cambria, Nesbit Agencies and the Le Sueur Henderson Bus Company.
DiMaggio is expecting this year’s event to be bigger and better than ever.
“The first year, we had 100 kids. For the second year, we had 200 kids. The numbers speak for themselves,” said DiMaggio. “We’re hoping to grow again this year.”
Many local businesses are opening their doors for the event, including Hometown Bank, Farmers United Co-op, Aerial Affinity, the Mayo House, Speedway, Radermacher’s Grocery, Hammes Team Keller Williams, Doherty Staffing, Oberly, Tully & Company, Chabelita’s Yummy Foods & Fruits, KMF Advisers, Alice HQ Photography, First Farmers & Merchants, Mootz Eye Clinic, Anderson Orthodontics, Sterling Corner Drug, The Bar, Macs Green Mill, Le Sueur Public Library, Winters Plumbing & Hillside Ct., Wise Furniture, City of Le Sueur, Patty’s Kitchen Cupboard, Le Sueur Family Dental, Treasures in Town, Canopy Group, Chiropractic Health Center, Le Sueur Police Department, Cambria, Nesbit Agencies and the Le Sueur Henderson Bus Company.