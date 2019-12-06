A student allegedly brought a knife into St. Peter High School and showed it to classmates in October, according to juvenile charges filed in Nicollet County District Court.
The Nicollet County Attorney's Office filed a juvenile petition against Nolan Joseph Larson, 17, of St. Peter, for possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. Charges against juveniles 16 and older are public if the charges are at a felony level.
According to the petition, the St. Peter Police Department school liaison officer received a report of a student in possession of a knife in the school. He was told the student was Larson and met with him immediately, asking Larson if he "had anything he shouldn't have." Larson reportedly seemed "very nervous" and indicated he was in possession of something, eventually showing the knife which had been latched to the waistband of his pants.
The liaison officer took possession of the knife, and noted that it was a flip-style knife with a single blade. Larson admitted to being in possession of the knife on school grounds for one or two weeks. He also reportedly admitted that he had brandished the knife to other students "approximately three times" while on school grounds and had threatened to use the knife to harm another student once before, according to the petition.
By statute, the district is not obligated to share the details of any investigation related to the incident. The district can not name expelled students, per state statute.
School Board records show that at an Oct. 10 special meeting, the board voted unanimously to conditionally expel an unnamed student for the remainder of the school year.
The student will receive alternative educational services during that time period. The board also agreed that once certain conditions are met, school personnel will review the expulsion and determine "the best educational placement" of the student.