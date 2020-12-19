The city of Le Sueur came close to cutting the levy increase down to zero, but residents can expect to pay a little more on their utilities this year.
On Dec. 14, the Le Sueur City Council approved the 2021 budget with a levy increase of 0.36%, amounting to about $3 more in the city portion of the tax bill for the average property in Le Sueur.
The final levy was a significant step down from the preliminary 8% increase voted on by the council in September. Back then, the city made conservative assumptions for next year, assuming a 10% increase in insurance costs across the board and additional costs incurred by COVID-19. But as the year went on, Finance Director Zach Doud said that such a large contingency was no longer necessary.
“Any of those major increases we didn’t know about at that time, we put a large contingency plan together just to make sure we had enough money if we needed to,” said Doud. “A lot of those things went away, we didn’t have a lot going on.”
The city also found areas to cut costs, most notably the indoor pool at the Le Sueur Community Center. The city approved the budget without funds allocated to open the indoor pool in 2021 after it was determined to be the most expensive area in the community center. Opening the Community Center for just four months of the year between September and December would cost the city an estimated $68,000, raising the levy by 2.5%.
Those costs are on top of the anticipated declining revenues at the Community Center due to COVID-19 and the $600,000 deficit the Community Center has run up over the past eight years. The budget already includes $60,000 in additional expenses as part of a 10-year plan to cut the deficit.
But Councilor Shawn Kirby believed that it could hurt the Community Center’s capacity to recover if they did not offer the indoor pool as a service for at least part of the year. Without it, Kirby stated that people may be less likely to pick up a membership.
“I think things are going to change here in the next several months with the exciting news of things like vaccinations and things like that,” said Kirby. “And when that change does come and that confidence comes back in our community, I think we’re going to get a pretty positive reaction toward the Community Center, and it’s going to be really tough to sell a lot of memberships if we’re missing one of the most pivotal entities of that Community Center.”
Kirby proposed an amendment to the budget that would raise the levy by 2.5% to allow the Community Center to open up the indoor pool in September 2021. In nine months preceding September, Kirby said that the city could find new ways to market the indoor pool and Community Center and seek out partnerships and sponsorship to increase usage.
Mayor Gregory Hagg pushed back against the amendment saying that he did not want to put the added costs of the indoor pool on Le Sueur homeowners. He said that it was too soon for the council to predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like next year and that, if necessary, the council could use the budget’s $100,000 in contingency funds to open the pool come September.
“I would think the contingency fund should be the vehicle to use instead of going ahead on the premise that we might be able to open the pool,” said Hagg. “We really don’t know what’s ahead of us as we really didn’t know what was ahead of us this past year for COVID.”
The amendment died without support from other councilors, but Councilor Newell Krogmann said that the city could explore ways to open the indoor pool next year through a contingency fund or a task force. He added that this shouldn’t be considered a permanent decision.
“I don’t want the public or anyone here to think it’s a totally never again type situation,” said Krogmann. “We had to make a tough decision tonight and I think we need to look forward, not backward.”
The budget includes several other significant changes, including an additional $170,000 to be paid into a tax abatement fund. The fund was created jointly between Le Sueur and Le Sueur County in 2006 intended to collect $3 million by 2026 to fund infrastructure projects on the hilltop near Hwy. 169 where Cambria and Technipac are located.
Due to an error, Doud said the city stopped paying into the abatement fund once the bond for the original project expired because management didn’t realize it was part of a larger tax abatement the city was supposed to continue to pay into. This has left the city with a $500,000 windfall Le Sueur must make up in six years. Funds paid into the abatement fund by 2026 will be put toward an infrastructure project to boost economic activity on the hill.
Utility billing
The average homeowner in Le Sueur may be impacted more by changes to utility billing than the levy. City staff calculated that the average customer who uses 600 kWh electric, 5,000 gallons of water/sewer, a 96-gallon refuse container and lives on a half-acre parcel could expect to pay an additional $10 a month due to utility rate changes.
One of the biggest changes to utility rates this year comes in the form of sewer accessibility fees. Residential sewer users may see their monthly accessibility fees rise between $2-$9 a month depending on the size of their meter. For commercial users, accessibility fees will rise between $2-$91 a month. The cost per 1,000 gallons was also raised $13.85 per 1,000 gallons, a dollar more than the previous year.
Doud said the increased fees were necessary so that the city could make up for lost revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last year, water usage declined significantly due to many commercial users being at partial capacity or closed for parts of the year. The city treated roughly 80 million gallons less this year, adding losses to a fund that is now running a deficit and struggling to meet operational expenses.
“We know it’s a significant increase; we understand that,” said Doud. “We have to make payments, we have to make bond payments, and if we don’t, we default on those and that’s a huge detrimental item to the city.”
Doud said the fund also needed to generate money to pay off a PFA bond taken out in 2008. Between 2008-14 Doud said the city made no rate increases and, as a result, left the fund unable to generate enough revenue to make bond payments.
“From 2014 on, we have had to pay those bond payments to get out of a negative,” said Doud.
Water and electric fees saw milder increases. Access fees for water meters between 5/8 inches and 1½ inches saw a 40 cent to $2 increase, while non-essential water fees for meters of the same size ranged between 10-50 cents. The base electric fee was raised by $2 for residential properties, $6 for commercial properties and $10 for large general services.
The largest increases in water usage rates were for commercial users pumping more than 100,000 gallons. A fourth tier was added for these users to charge them at a higher rate compared to other tiers. Doud said this change was made to pay for water infrastructure projects, including a well and a water tower.
“We don’t want all our residents to pay for those items that, without our big, big users, we wouldn’t need to have,” said Doud.
Some of the increases in electricity were in response to increasing surges on the electrical grid, which was raising costs the city needed to pay to its provider.
“If one business starts up all of their equipment at one time, there’s a huge demand or huge surge on our electric power grid that costs us more money by our electric service provider,” said Doud. “Because of that, we have to offset those costs from increases in demand.”