Aging electrical equipment and infrastructure in the city of Le Sueur is scheduled to receive a face lift over the next 10 years.
On Monday, the Le Sueur City Council approved a new capital investment plan to finance a three-phase series of improvements to electrical infrastructure over the next 10 years. The total estimated cost rings in at $9.8 million, not accounting for inflation. Funding is to be sourced from the electric rates the city approved last month, which added an extra $5.36 per month increase to the electric bill of the average residential user and a monthly increase of $7.38 for the average small rural property.
The proposal comes after a study by DGR Engineering projected a significant increase in electrical demand over the next 10 years. During peak usage in the summer, Le Sueur municipal utilities saw an 18,000 kW demand last year. By 2030, DGR expects demand to hit almost 20,000 kW.
Public Works Director Rich Kucera said the city already expecting increased demand for power in the near future. The Le Sueur Cheese Plant, Le Sueur Meadows II, the new water tower and well and Agropur’s pretreatment project is expected to add a load of 1,000 Kw alone.
Beyond city growth, expanding usage of electric vehicles over the next ten years could also require more usage.
“There’s so many unknowns we don’t know,” said Kucera. “The only thing we do know is a small non-grafted charging system only takes about 40 amps. Most modern properties have 200 amp service, they would have room to add a 40 amp charging station in their residence or business. If they’re talking about rapid charging stations, that’s going to require a bigger service.”
At the same time, the substation on Main Street isover 40 years old and past its lifespan. Main Street is one of the first areas targeted in the three phase schedule with an estimated $2.5 million allocated for equipment replacements. County Road 36 is also targeted for $1.3 million in distribution improvements in conjunction with the upcoming road reconstruction project and $50,000 would go to the south loop feeder. Phase one is priced at $3.8 million in total and scheduled for completion in 2023.
Phase two is to be completed in 2026 at a projected cost of $3 million. Proposed improvements would convert the 2.4 kV overhead electric utilities on Main Street into a 12.47 kv underground feeder and replace aging equipment on Boright. Then in phase 3, a new feeder tie would be instituted on Boright to increase redundancy and reliability and the country line and north loop would be converted to improve voltage drop issues. This phase would cost an additional $3 million and would be completed around 2029.
“Without this we would be making repairs later on things that break down,” said Le Sueur City Councilor Newell Krogmann.” This is good planning,as far as the staff is doing, and I think we need to thank them for it.”