The city of Le Center is planning to remain conservative with its budget for next year, but there are still a few new projects on the docket.
After a budget workshop on Aug. 25, the city is proposing a preliminary tax levy increase of 1.3% to fund the proposed operating budget of $2.6 million — $100,000 more than last year’s budget. The preliminary levy will be approved in September but may still be lowered before it is finalized in December.
Most of the increased expenses come from a proposed $75,000 emergency sewer bypass system aimed at reducing water pressure during storms. $50,000 would be used for two 4-inch trash pumps. The city would move the large pump by Rolling Hills toward the intersection of the trailer park and Ottawa and act as a storm sewer bypass while the other pump would be moved to Washington and Cordova. A line would be welded to the pump up to the lift station, which would pump 1,222 gallons per minute.
“We believe that by pumping down there by the city gravel pile on that mainline sewer, we could relieve the pressure on Sharon Street as well and all along there would be relieved by that pump opening it up,“ said Public Works Director Curt Roemhildt.
An emergency bypass became a priority for Public Works after the flooding of several houses on Rolling Hills in June. 6.5 inches of rainwater poured into town, bypassing 1.72 million gallons at six locations in the sanitary sewer collection system, leading to many damaged homes.
Another potential expense the city could be paying for is cleaning and painting the water tower. $100,000 could be spent on maintaining the tower between two $50,000 payments in 2021 and 2022. Roemhildt said that it could save the city to clean the tower now than to wait later and sandblast it for between $500,000-750,000.
Councilor Nathan Hintz also proposed potentially lighting up the water tower with a spotlight to help the city standout. The proposal didn’t come with a dollar amount, but Hintz suggested it as something to consider alongside cleaning the water tower.
“It could beautify the city just a little bit,” said Hintz. “It would look good from the baseball fields. It would look good from (knock on wood) if we have a fair next year.“
Other potential projects include seal coatings on portions of Waterville Ave and Montgomery, replacing the aging scoreboard at the baseball field and investing $20,000 into repairing the cracked floor at the indoor pool. At 22 years, the floor is past its life expectancy and has become a safety concern.
“The floor has to be a priority,” said Councilor Collin Scott. “We can’t have a floor that’s chipping and cracked and we can’t have little kids walking around on it.”
One thing not included on the Le Center budget is mosquito spray. The city implemented a citywide spray last year after city residents complained the swarm of mosquitoes had made it impossible to enjoy the summer in their yards. But when residents began opting out of the spraying due to concerns over personal health and danger to beneficial insects like bees and butterflies, many who wanted their yards sprayed were forced out of the program because their homes were too close to a home that canceled. Under the proposed budget, mosquito spraying would be scrapped.
The preliminary budget will be voted on by the Le Center council at its September meeting.