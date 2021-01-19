The Le Sueur skyline may soon have a brand new feature.
At the Jan. 11 Le Sueur city council meeting, City Engineer Corey Bienfang drew up an update for a replacement water tower with a greater storage capacity and the ability to increase water pressure in town. If the council approves the proposal on Jan. 25, the tower would replace Le Sueur’s existing structure on Bolright Street.
The proposed water tower would hold one million gallons of water and be constructed on a single pedestal, in contrast to the current water tower’s four-legged design. The design presented to the council depicts a water tower with a tank diameter between 68-74 feet, a head range between 30-40 feet and a pedestal diameter between 32-38 feet.
City staff further announced that they are coordinating with local artist Lana Beck for an alternative option for the tank painting. Staff stated the goal would be “to develop a concept that is unique to Le Sueur, with local significance and increased visual appeal compared to the standard city logo found on the other existing towers.”
Bienfang said the city’s existing water tower on Bolright Street is no longer meeting the city’s needs. The tower was built back in 1957 and can’t adequately service the city with its low storage capacity. In 2010, the tower received an inspection and it’s condition prompted the city to start planning for its replacement. The tower’s multi-leg design is also not recommended by today’s standards.
“It’s nearing the end of its life as well as that capacity deficiency,” said Bienfang. “It’s a 500,000 gallon tower so we’re more than doubling the size and capacity here with this new tower.”
The new tower would serve Le Sueur’s low pressure zone. Of the three water pressure zones in the city, the low pressure zone has the greatest demand.
If a new water tower is built, the current structure serving the city would be demolished. The lot behind the Le Sueur Fire Station would serve as the new water tower’s location in Bienfang’s proposal and the building would be erected in the north corner a little less than 80 feet away from Mound Cemetery.
Bienfang considered this a strategic location for the tower. It would be built close to, but not on the same site as the current water tower so the new structure could be fully operational while the old one is torn down. The new tower would be closer to the water treatment facility than its predecessor and its placement in the corner would allow the lot to continue to be utilized as a composting site and for future needs.
“To be completely honest, there’s a realization there’s potential well needs in the future so we want capacity and spacing for those,” said Bienfang.
Upon the approval of a new tower, the city of Le Sueur would begin to request bids from local contractors and vote on those bids on Feb. 22. Construction will be an extensive process, said Bienfang, so the project may go past 2021 and continue into 2022.
To pay for the project, the city would pursue a Public Facilities Authority (PFA) loan from the state of Minnesota. City Administrator Jasper Kruggel believes the project scores high enough to qualify for a PFA loan, which would allow the city to pay off interest at a subsidized or reduced rate after the project is completed.
“The PFA loan is the one we used for the wastewater plant and that one sold in 2007 was 1%,” said Kruggel. “In all likelihood we’ll be at 1% financing and that saves us money in the long run.”