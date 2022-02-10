Titans rocked and socked the competition at the Tri-City United robotics tournament Saturday. A total of 42 teams built and battled their bots in the Performing Arts Center in hopes of advancing one step closer to the state tournament.
TCU produced several high scoring teams at this year’s home tournament. The Rock’em Sock’em Robots took sixth place with a 4-2 record and advanced all the way to the final round in an alliance with the No. 1 seed Pineapple Posse of Windom High School. Their alliance fell 177-163 to Venator and Your Ex of Mankato East High School.
TCU Le Center Teams Rocky Robot and the Silver Spikes placed 13th and 14th respectively. Gear Train, Mac & Cheese and the Ringmasters of TCU High School ranked 18th, 27th and 29th. Out of 42 competitors overall, TCU Le Center’s Err_Name_Not_Found was ranked 31st, Blob-ross placed 39th and Alley Cat’s Rumba finished in 42nd.
In the skills tournament, Gear Train earned second place out of the 42 teams competing with a high score of 240. Rock’em Sock’em Robots finished in seventh place with 181 points. The Silver Spikes and Rocky Robot each earned 100 points, placing 15th and 22nd respectively. The Ringmasters ranked 26th with 80 points, Err_Name_Not_Found and Alley Cat’s Rumba tied for 31st with 60 points and Blob-ross tied for 33rd with 20.
Every season, students are presented with a new game for their robots to compete in. Competitors then design and build their own robots specifically for the game. Before the season, students received a limited budget to build their robots with and took advantage of sponsorships to buy the tournament approved-parts they needed.
“Everything about these robots is completely done by the students, built by the students, designed by the students, programmed by the students, purchased by the students,” said TCU senior Alex Matchinski of team Rock’em Sock’em Robots.
This year’s game, “Tipping Point” has two teams on either side form an alliance to take on their opponents in this two-on-two competition. The object of the game is for teams to use their robots to bring scoring rings to goalposts laid around the field. The alliances have a limited amount of time to collect rings before driving their robots to their home base, a seesaw-like platform on either side of the field. Balancing a robot and/or a goalpost on their home platform earns the team extra points.
There’s a lot of strategy to consider in the game. Rings have different point values depending on how high they’re placed on the goal. There are also alliance goals, which give the same-colored team points for each ring on the goal, and neutral goals, which must be brought to the the alliance’s side of the field in order to be worth any points. This means teams have to be on the lookout when heading to home base for bonus points to prevent the other team from stealing the neutral goalposts on their side of the field.
In addition, each two-minute match begins with a 15-second period where the robots act automatically. Human drivers can’t take over until those 15 seconds are up and any points scored during this period are worth extra.
The tournament blends the competitive format of sports with real world engineering skills like building, designing, programming and budget management.
Each team of students has come up with a strategy and through trial and error they continue to improve upon their robots throughout the season.
For example, Rock’em Sock’em Robots have designed a robot based around grabbing and lifting the goals to place them on the balanced platform at the end of the competition. Early on the robot was having trouble with static electricity, so they improved it by adding a wire to ground the robot.
“You build one, you test it. If you find something you need to add, you add it,” said TCU Junior and Rock’em Sock’em member Cole Walters. “We have our tip bar, our ring guards, our rubber bands — all these little add-ons that make it work really efficiently.“
TCU’s Gear Train team designed their robot with four motors and two clasps designed to pick up multiple goals. The back of the robot features a slanted conveyer belt meant to vacuum rings from the floor and stack them onto the goal post.
The team went through several drafts over the season before building their design. Their first focused on dropping down rings and objects. But after an early tournament, the members of Gear Train decided they needed more power and speed and bult what they dubbed “the tank” a 10-pound, six-wheeled robot that could pick up four goals at once.
“We found out later that while it was effective, it was not very useful since most of the time we only picked up two goals.” said Aiden Miland of Gear Train. “So we scrapped that robot and redesigned the robot. After three or four drafts we eventually settled on this design here and it’s been working phenomenally.”
In addition to the regular two-on-two tournament setting, teams also compete in a skills tournament where they play solo. The goal is for each team to demonstrate how efficiently their robot can score points in a timed individual setting. There are three blocs of time where the robot is controlled by a human driver and three blocs where it’s run autonomously.
Gear Train’s focus is on scoring high in the skills tournament since there are more options to go through state in that format. Their robot comes equipped with a camera that can only be used in skills tournaments which is programmed to help the machine find specific objects in the arena.
“There’s a brain that controls your robot, so when you put in a program and we want to make it drive, we can plug the computer into our remote and it will wirelessly send the code into the brain,” said Aiden Miland of Gear Train. “The brain has a bunch of parts we can use to plug in motors, cameras, coders, a gyroscope and a lot of different stuff.”
On top of creating robots that are efficient in solo and dual competitions, the best teams also need the power of persuasion. At the end of qualifying rounds, the top 16 teams in the tournament may pick their own partner for the elimination bracket, instead of having a partner selected at random. The alliance that wins the elimination tournament wins the tournament.
The highest ranked teams pick their partners first and its in the interest of lower ranked teams to persuade the skilled teams to form an alliance.
“The No. 1 ranked team right now, they get to pick first. We’ve been talking and trying to find a way to work with them for our bracket,” said Matchinski. “They’d be able to pick whatever team they feel like, but politicking in robotics is a big thing. We have to try to promote ourselves.”
While alliances are often forged between two teams close to each other on the rankings, players may also decide to pick their partner team based on prior experience working with the team in the tournament or a team with a robot that can cover their weaknesses.
Miland said that elimination teams will often feature an offensive robot and a defensive robot.
“Our robot is considered an offensive robots and its goal is to score. Defensive robots are trying to push robots to keep the enemy out of your territory,” said Miland. “That’s a big thing at this tournament compared to last year because you want to keep goals on your side.”
Forging relationships with other teams is a key element of a program that’s partly a competition and partly designed to train students for careers in STEM. On top of their performance in the games, teams are also interviewed by judges to evaluate the quality of their robot and their design process from a real-world engineering perspective as well as their professionalism and ability to answer questions about the robot.
At the end of the tournament, teams that performed well in these interviews were eligible for awards, like the design award for the best designed robot, the build award for best built robot, and the excellence award for the robot that did the best overall in the tournament, skills rounds and interviews with judges.
“We do all have engineering mindsets,” said Matchinski, who hopes to enter biomedical engineering after graduation. His teammates Walters and Ben Ballan are interested in mechanical engineering and diesel tech respectively. “All of us love STEM.”