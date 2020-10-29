Hilltop Elementary closed due to emergency on Oct. 29 after the Le Sueur-Henderson School District reported that a case of COVID-19 was detected in a member of the school community over the past week. The district reports that they have talked with the positive case and are working with the Minnesota Department of Health to identify those who were in close contact.
Hilltop students are to engage in P.E. and media specialist assignments as originally planned for Friday, Oct. 30. The assignments were posted for students on Thursday morning. Hilltop students without devices at home can receive an extension if a parent or guardian notifies the Hilltop office by contacting rscheffler@isd2397.org or (507)665-5900.
School administration stated that they have been “reassured by MDH that the risk of exposure for other individuals present at school is no greater than the risk of contracting the virus in the general community.”