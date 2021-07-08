Between an upcoming referendum and financial pressure spurred by declining enrollment, it isn’t an easy year to be starting the position of Le Sueur-Henderson superintendent, but Jim Wagner is up for the challenge. Wagner officially began his tenure as district’s superintendent on July 1, replacing outgoing superintendent Marlene Johnson.
Wagner came to Le Sueur-Henderson all the way from Wyoming, where he served as the superintendent of the Johnson County School District; he originally hails from Minnesota. Previously, Wagner served as the superintendent of the Kimball School District, the high school principal of Albert Lea and a science teacher in St. Cloud. In total, Wagner said he has seven years of experience between his superintendent positions at Johnson and Kimball.
“We went out to Wyoming to try something different, but for my family and I, Minnesota has that link, that draw that always brings you back,” he said. “So when the Le Sueur-Henderson position opened up, the timing of it was such that it worked for us and was a good time for us to come back.”
The Le Sueur-Henderson School Board hired Wagner back in February. Several board members felt he would be a good fit for the school culture and they liked his previous work partnering the Johnson and Kimball School Districts with local businesses to expand Career and Technical Education offerings.
“We are very excited to welcome Mr. Wagner as the new superintendent for Le Sueur-Henderson schools,” said School Board Chair Brigid Tuck. “We were impressed with Mr. Wagner’s track record in his previous districts, especially his work in Kimball to drive increased enrollment in the district. In Wyoming, his district included multiple communities, which will be valuable experience for Henderson and Le Sueur.”
Wagner enters the district at a time where LS-H is walking a tightrope to balance the interests of the Le Sueur and Henderson communities. If passed, the upcoming referendum could dramatically change the makeup of the school district.
The board has considered a two-building district, which would close Park Elementary, expand Hilltop and add a PreK-3 wing to Le Sueur-Henderson High School. They also examined a single-building district which would close both elementaries. A single-building district would deliver more cost savings and could be more popular with Le Sueur residents, but the proposal has received intense opposition from Henderson officials citing a need for a school in their community.
“The option I’m recommending to the [School Board] right now would be to move Hilltop back to a PreK-5 building, so that way the Le Sueur students and Henderson students would stay in their community schools through fifth grade,” said Wagner. “The idea is to keep our presence in Henderson and at the same time provide something for the community there and the community here to minimize travel for the students.”
But Wagner indicated that his final recommendation to the School Board would be informed by the results of the community survey. The new superintendent also saw surveying the community as an important step to addressing declining enrollment.
“Kimball was kind of the same thing with declining enrollment. We wanted to look at why it was going down, what were the factors contributing to that process and then correct and fix the factors,” said Wagner. “I think Le Sueur-Henderson is in a spot where we had a significant number of students that enroll in neighboring districts or enroll in the charter school in Henderson and the Catholic grade school. I think it’s important to understand why parents send their kids there.”
Wagner added that the school and the community needed to attract young families. Closing the aging Park Elementary is an important step, said Wagner, so new families would have a better first impression of the district. LS-H could also play a role in growing the economies of its member communities with new facilities, like the proposal for a fieldhouse on the Le Sueur-Henderson campus.
“That gives us the ability to bring more people to the community for different events,” said Wagner. “As a school district, we can help the local economy, as well, by hosting different events in the area. And by the area, I mean whether it’s in Mankato or the Twin Cities, we would be able to provide a space for people to host different events.”
Wagner is also pushing for the district to partner with local businesses and expand its CTE offerings as a way to both grow the local economy and create programs attractive to families enrolled outside Le Sueur-Henderson.
“I think it’s vital for the school district to provide a connection for those companies and businesses and also for kids to seek out opportunities in the local economy and find out what offerings are here for jobs and careers in the area,” said Wagner.