The Tri-City United volleyball team suffered a 3-0 shutout loss to Sibley East on Tuesday. The Wolverines stayed ahead of the Titans and topped them in three sets: 25-19, 25-17 and 25-22.
The score doesn't fully reflect the team's performance. TCU gave Sibley East a run for the final set after coming up from behind and tying the game 22-22. But two last minute errors propelled the Wolverines into the advantage and they won the game after a back-and-forth battle for the match point.
Coach Carrie Richards commented that she saw solid performances from the girls, but their defense didn't hold up under pressure from Sibley East.
Kaitlyn Lang led the team on scoring with eight points between two blocks and six kills. Kaia Krocak picked up six points on four kills and two blocks. Ali Weydert delivered five kills for TCU. Lexi Factor contributed four points on three kills and a block while Audrey Vosjepka added three to the Titans score with two kills and a block.
On assists, Emily Smisek and Lauren Houn produced nine and eight for their team respectively and both picked up a single kill.
Vosejpka went 13 for 13 on the serving line, producing the most serves for the Titans with 100% accuracy. Lang contributed 12 serves with one error and Houn hit 11 serves with one error.
On defense, Maddie Dooley supported the team with 14 digs and 28 passes. Lang contributed 10 digs and 16 passes alongside eight digs and 14 passes from Vosejpka.