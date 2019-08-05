A Le Sueur man received non-life threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Friday, Aug. 3.
Peter Roy Kisling, 64, of Le Sueur, was traveling among a group of motorcycles on Hwy. 68 in Blue Earth County. The group was approaching County Road 11, where some were preparing to turn. Kisling was reportedly unaware of the upcoming turn and had to lay his motorcycle down to avoid hitting others.
He was transported to Mankato Hospital after the crash. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office and Mayo Clinic Ambulance assisted the Minnesota State Patrol at the scene.