Le Center has an insect problem and it won’t buzz off anytime soon.
Heavy rains also brought heavy clouds of mosquitoes to Le Center this year. Several members of the public came to the August 13 Le Center City Council meeting to urge their leaders to fund a citywide pesticide spray to kill the infestation.
“We’ve lost the entire summer,” Laura Bell told the council. In doing research on the issue, Bell obtained a quote from a company that has sprayed pesticide for Waterville. Bell stated that at a cost of $15,000, it would only require $15 from 1,000 households to fund it.
“Every person I’ve spoken to has said they are more than willing to pay $15 a household,” Bell said. “It’s $15 for the entire summer. That’s more than worth it so so our children can go outside, our dogs can go outside, we can [go outside]. We’ve lost our entire summer to this.”
“If we can’t get the necessities to enjoy the outdoors for our community, that’s not OK,” Bell added.
Strong feelings
Bell wasn’t alone in her concerns. Another resident, Dan Sunderman, echoed those worries in her statement to the council.
“Pretty much every town around here that I’ve researched — Elysian, Waterville — everybody’s sprayed for mosquitoes. Everybody except here,” said Sunderman. “We lost our summer. I have a picture on my phone of my neighbor mowing his lawn with a mosquito net over his head because no one can go out the door without getting attacked. I like my yard; I try to keep it looking nice, and I can’t even enjoy it because it’s just crazy out there … If we can figure something out, work it into the budget somehow or pass along the costs to the community — I have gotten comments from people, too, with little kids who said they have to put a mosquito net over their kid in the car seat to get them out of the car.”
Bell added, “It’s not a good thing, and besides all that, there’s a health risk. There are allergies and all kinds of mosquito-borne diseases.”
A mother attending the hearing reported that she had discovered her child was allergic to mosquitoes and that she had to take her child to the hospital several times this summer.
Mayor Josh Frederickson said the council will look into the issue, but the council cannot take immediate action. According to Frederickson, the city cannot budget for a mosquito spraying project at this time, but they could potentially budget it for next year.
“In regards to processes and so forth, the unfortunate thing is that there are specific steps that have to be taken for stuff like this to occur,” Frederickson told the public. “One of them is that we don’t have 20 grand just laying in a budget somewhere to do this in the middle of the summer, which was an abnormal year for rain, and if we can’t all agree to that, we can’t all have a civil conversation."
He continued. "This was a completely abnormal year for rain. I agree mosquitoes are worse this year than any year that I’ve lived here … Now I was still able to go outside. I was still able to mow my lawn. I was still able to go out and coach my baseball teams and all of that. I didn’t lose my summer, but it’s not all about me. So when we look at how we go about doing this, step one is for the council to do what you did tonight. You brought it to the council, you expressed your desire that this is something you want to do … you did all the right things for the future. It doesn’t help us get a mythical 20 grand in the middle of summer.”
Frederickson also told the public that the council would need time to research the issue and look into seeing if spraying houses with pesticide is something the city could legally do and if it would be effective.
“There can be potential legal ramifications about going onto people’s private property and spraying without their consent,” said Frederickson. “We can’t just start spraying. The city of Montgomery, you know what they do? They go up and down the streets and spray the boulevards, that isn’t going to do anything to fix your backyard, I guarantee it. It will not fix your backyard. I go to baseball games in Montgomery all summer long and the bugs were terrible at the baseball fields, so we have to do research, because if we’re going to spend this kind of investment it has to be something that works."
He continued, "If it doesn’t work, then as taxpayers, we’re all just throwing money at a bad service. So we have to do more research into the legalities of 'Can we even go onto people’s backyards without their consent and spray?' Because if we can’t, if your neighbor says ‘No, I don’t want you in my yard,’ this isn’t going to fix anything. The second thing that rolls into that is the city of Lonsdale currently dealing with a lawsuit to stop them from spraying because of the chemicals that are being used and because of the potential alleged harm that could be done to animals, to children playing in yards, etc. I’m not willing to put the city in that type of litigation standpoint as well, so it’s more than just a money issue is what I’m trying to tell you.”
Research
City Attorney Jason Moran agreed that the city needed to research what it can legally do before spraying. If spraying insecticide would make Le Center liable to lawsuit, Moran and Frederickson agreed that the city should not take action.
“Unfortunately, once you start taking action, then you start taking liability. It actually happened, almost, in Elysian,” Moran said. “It’s a good idea to look into, but the city of Elysian was almost sued because the spraying was having an impact on certain songbirds. Certain songbirds were dying, they think, because of the pests they would eat and in the digestive process the birds were dying. So it was a bit of an issue for a period of time. Now, Elysian did not get sued. I will also say that of the two cities I represent that do spray, the big problem this year was the gnats and of those two cities that sprayed, the spray didn’t get the gnats. So there’s an argument to be made there as well.”
The attorney's points drew an argument from the audience.
“Are you putting songbirds ahead of elderly lives that could possibly get West Nile disease?” Bell asked Moran.
“Well, it’s still a litigation point,” Moran responded.
Councilor Christian Harmayer backed up Moran’s point.
“As a city though, if we are putting stuff in there, that’s where we can legally be charged. There’s nothing that can happen to the city on anything that we don’t do in that aspect,” said Harmayer.
At 6 p.m., Wednesday Aug. 21, the City Council will begin workshopping next year’s budget and the budget ceiling will be decided in September. However, even if funding for spraying pesticide goes into the budget, it could still be taken out before the end of the year.
“If we get evidence to show that there are legal ramifications, health ramifications, anything that’s going to put significant liability on the city, I guarantee it gets taken out before December,” said Frederickson. "I am not in a position where I am going to put the city in that type of position. It’s just not worth it.”
In addition to mosquito issue, Bell pointed out that she had trouble reaching the council. According to Bell, she contacted the city through the city of Le Center website, but was unable to reach anyone prior to the meeting, except for councilors Harmayer and Jennifer Weiers.
Mayor Frederickson said that a message should have gone to everyone on City Council and that he did not receive one. He stated that staff would check to see if there was an error with the website.
Frederickson told members of the public who attended the meeting that they did the right thing in coming.
“This is how you bring stuff to the city,” said Frederickson. “This is how you talk in a civil manner, not [by] going on Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram or anything else. Things don’t get done that way. Maybe in some big cities, but in Le Center, Minnesota to get something done, or to at least get your voice heard, you come here, second Tuesday every month, and I will guarantee as long as I’m sitting in this seat, which I have been for 12 years, we’ll listen.”