Charms of hummingbirds, a kaleidoscope of butterflies, beautiful flowers galore and plenty of pollinators were at the Henderson Hummingbird Garden last year, but the annual Hurrah was a COVID cancellation victim.
The festival returns on Aug. 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with free fun for the whole family and the chance to purchase yummy beverages, snacks and lunch, as well as the chance to browse local artisan wares to buy a souvenir.
Between 9 a.m. and noon, licensed hummingbird bander Don Mitchell will be catching hummingbirds, banding them, collecting data such as weight and length, and then releasing them. The birds are not harmed.
Gardener Larry Pfarr, of television fame, will speak at 10:30 a.m. Mitchell, who is also a master gardener, will speak at 1:15 p.m. and renowned Minnesota humorist Al Batt will round out the speakers at 2 p.m.
Special for children of all ages will be crafts to make and take with cash prizes for each age group. Bring your creativity — lots of fun ideas and materials will be provided for you to make such things as a hand-held butterfly or a pine cone owl, or a painted gourd or whatever you can dream up with the materials provided.
An artist will be on hand to paint a design on your hand or arm, beginning at 10 a.m. Master gardeners Sarah Malchow (9:30 a.m.) and Jackie Smith (1 p.m.) will lead a garden tour and volunteers will be on hand with information about birds, bees, butterflies and blooms all day.
Raffle tickets are available for purchase, and the winning numbers will be drawn at 3 p.m. (you need not be present to win). Proceeds benefit Henderson Feathers, the nonprofit group that designs and maintains the garden, and stages the Hurrah every year.
The Garden is located at the corner of Oak and North Fourth streets in Henderson. The banding and tour will be in the garden. Just down the path is Bender Park, where the vendors, educational booths and the children’s pavilion will be located. Speakers will be inside Minnesota New Country School just on the far side of the park.
We will be following CDC Guidelines for outdoor events and details are subject to change. Follow us on Facebook or at: hendersonhummingbirdhurrah.com for the latest information.