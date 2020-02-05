The school year is over half complete, and that means Kindergarten Roundup in the Tri-City United District can’t be far off.
Parents of next year’s kindergarten class will soon receive their registration packets in the mail, if they haven’t already, and TCU kindergarten teachers are almost ready to meet their fall students.
Starting a bit earlier than previous years, Kindergarten Roundup gives children — and their parents — early exposure to classrooms, teachers, and anything else they need to know before starting kindergarten.
“Not only do we get to meet our families and students, but by having the registration early, we can better prepare for staffing and individual student needs,” said TCU Lonsdale Principal Mollie Meyer. “The more we know about the kids early on, the better we can prepare them for success.”
TCU Lonsdale is the first elementary school in the district to offer Kindergarten Roundup, on Tuesday, Feb. 25. TCU Montgomery follows on Tuesday, March 3 and TCU Le Center on Tuesday, March 10. All three buildings will be open from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Traditionally, TCU started Kindergarten Roundup with a presentation before separating children and their parents. But for the first time last year, parents and children stuck together the entire time.
“We had great feedback; when parents stay with kids it’s a more meaningful experience,” said Meyer. “We’re so excited to do that again this year.”
Inclusive for the whole family, Meyer said some parents bring their other children to Kindergarten Roundup and view it as a family night out. Others want to focus on their rising kindergartner alone. No matter who shows up, staff will greet them and hand out “passports” and maps so groups can take self-guided tours around the school and talk to staff members at various stops.
A bus company representative, nurse and specialists also attend the roundup to answer parents’ specific questions about the various aspects of the school.
Depending on the school, rising students may already be familiar with the kindergarten environments they’ll join in the fall. At TCU Lonsdale, where the kindergarten is located in the new east wing of the building, Meyer said preschool students have already spent time in that area.
Apart from showing parents the updated kindergarten classrooms and introducing them to staff, Meyer said an important part of Kindergarten Roundup is talking to families about how staff help students meet the appropriate developmental markers while caring for each child as a whole.
Meyer said the census lists show which families in the district are eligible to send their children to kindergarten, but with new families moving in, there’s no guarantee every family has been reached. Parents may register their children for kindergarten anytime, at the roundup and after. So far, she expects about 60 at TCU Lonsdale for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s exciting to see all the new faces,” said Meyer.