After a one year hiatus, Giant Days is making its grand return over the weekend with new attractions and activities. Featuring carnival rides and games, live music, a parade, fireworks, Minn-E-Rods and more, the Aug. 6-8 celebration will be one to remember.
The festival kicks off on Thursday with the teen dance from 8-11 p.m. Like the rest of the Giant Days events, the dance will be held at American Legion Park.
Then at 5 p.m. Friday, Giant Days will debut the festival’s first carnival in more than a decade. Classic amusement park rides for all ages, carnival games and food will be provided by Crescent City Amusements, alongside food and drink booths from local vendors.
“This kind of fell in our laps,” said Giant Days Committee member Jamie Erickson. “I met the guy back in the spring, and he said, ‘Yep, I’ll be coming this spring.’ … So Le Sueur is pretty excited we’ll have a carnival for the first time in 10-plus years or 15-plus years.”
Friday night ends with live music performances from local musician Jared Graff and Twin Cities-based band Uncle Chunk. Then at 10 p.m., the festival will hold a $500 cash drawing that participants must be present to win.
Saturday opens with the Giants Valley 5k fun run at the Community Center at 8 a.m. The beer garden sets up shop at 9 a.m., featuring the LS-H Youth Wrestling Association and the Ho Ho Area Shrine Club. The carnival then starts up at 10 a.m, with a slew of events.
Beginning that same hour is the three-on-three basketball tournament, hosted by the Le Sueur-Henderson Basketball Association, 18th Classic Car Roll-in, Arts and Craft Fair, Bingo and Aerial Affinity. Included in the morning entertainment is a performance by the St. Anne’s Summer Dance Camp at 10:45 a.m., the sorcery of the Magic Brodini at 11 a.m., a treasure dive at noon and music by country singer Hailey James.
From the afternoon to the evening, Saturday offers a youth pickleball tournament, starting at 1 p.m., balloon sculptures by Brian Weiderich at 1:30 p.m., and the Minn-E-Rods tractor pull from 2-4:30 p.m. Live on stage from 5-8 p.m. is the country rock GTX Band followed by headliner and returning country band Hitchville from 8 p.m. until midnight.
The Giant Days carnival returns for one final afternoon on Sunday at 12 p.m. The Giant Days parade starts at 1 p.m., running from Fourth and Turril, taking a right and going north toward Ferry and finally taking a right on Ferry toward Le Sueur-Henderson Middle School/High School.
In celebration of all things corn, Giant Days is hosting a Giant Corn Feed at 3 p.m. and a corn eating contest at 4:30 p.m. Live bands will also be playing at that time, with Music in the Park starting at 3 p.m. and Party Sound DJ Jake Palmer playing at 4:30-6 p.m. The night ends with a $500 cash drawing at 4:55 p.m.
“The Giant Days Committee is super excited about having Giant Days this year,” said Ericksion. “We were in la la land for a while there in the spring. … People have been talking about it, kids are excited for it, the carnival is coming, we have a lot of momentum going into this year.”