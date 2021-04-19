Residents of the city of Le Center may soon have another internet provider to choose from. At the March 13 City Council meeting, City Attorney Jason Moran informed the council on continuing negotiations between the city and internet service provider, which could allow Metronet to build a fiberoptic network covering Le Center.
But the two parties haven’t settled on an agreement just yet. Metronet proposed a memo of understanding, but Moran told the council he was working to negotiate a franchise agreement and wanted to alter some of the terms.
“We really do want a franchise agreement, as opposed to a memo of understanding, because in the event Metronet takes some action we’re unhappy with, we can revoke a franchise agreement,” said Moran. “It’s much easier to revoke a franchise agreement than a memo of understanding.”
The city attorney also wished to draw up two changes to the contract: a 50% price cut on city sponsored services and a requirement that the internet service provider pay the city’s right of way fees when building on a right of way.
"All the other utilities in town, gas, electric, phone and cable all have to get a right of way fee and pay for it,” said City Administrator Chris Collins. “Our right of way fees are very minimal. We were not going to let them off the hook from getting right of way fees.”
“It’s not so much that we want the money from them, we just want to keep track of where people are digging,” Collins added.
The city has not been asked to partner with Metronet or invest in the fiberoptic network, but Le Center would take a 5% cut of the monthly fees, said Collins. Attorney Moran intends to have a contract ready for the council by its May meeting.
“[A franchise agreement] gives us a lot more power,” said Moran. “I anticipate that it will be on its way and will be up for board approval next month.”
Utility fees
For the first time in over 10 years, the city of Le Center is considering raising its utility fees.
At the April 13 council meeting, the city formed a new task force, including councilors Christian Harmeyer and Jennifer Weiers to assess the status of Le Center’s utility fees, particularly its water rates. This commission would then bring a recommendation to the council later this year.
Collins described the city’s fund balance as “precariously low,” because water rates have not kept up with increasing costs. Though wages and operating costs have risen over the last decade, the rates remained unchanged.
“We’ve talked about doing this for a couple years; they have to be looked at,” said Collins. “They haven’t been raised since 2010.”