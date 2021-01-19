At the Le Center City Council’s first meeting of the year, residents petitioned the council to pave the alleyway behind city hall. The council also opened the floor for a public hearing on a change to the city ordinance loosening restrictions on where people can drive their snowmobiles and ATVs. In a unanimous vote, the council passed the new ordinance.
Alleyway petition
For several homeowners in Le Center, the alleyway behind their houses has become a daily inconvenience. Most of the alleyway on the 100 block between Park and Lexington Avenue is unpaved, making the path where they frequently drive and park their cars even more troublesome in the rainy season.
“As soon as it rains, it turns into a mud show,” said Le Center resident Ben McGrath, addressing the Le Center City Council on Jan. 12.
McGrath was one of the property owners that filed a petition with the City Council asking for the entire alleyway to be paved. While the alleyway doesn’t have many homes on it, McGrath told the council it was one of the most frequently used alleys in town because of its location behind City Hall.
“There really aren’t that many residents that live on there, because almost a third of the block is considered commercial, but every other person that lives on that block frequently uses it,” said McGrath. “They all have garages in the back alley, they all park back there. Same with the city workers and the police department to all the workers that frequently come and go from this facility here. They drive up and down it all the time, and I thought it would be extremely nice if we could pave it, so it doesn’t turn into a disaster.”
Mayor Josh Fredrickson said that the residents’ request would be taken into consideration, but at the time, he would not approve or decline the petition. The mayor raised concerns about financing the project and said that he wanted to see a cost estimate brought to the council to see if the city had the dollars budgeted for it. If the project were approved, Fredrickson said that the city may levy assessments on nearby properties.
“There would likely have to be some form of cost-sharing between the homeowners and the city because the rest of the citizens in town are going to pay to have your ally blacktopped,” said Fredrickson.
City Attorney Jason Moran also raised concerns that paving the alley may lead to other neighborhoods petitioning to have their alleys improved.
“The other issue we have is every alley owner coming to the council and then we don’t have enough money for streets in general,” said Moran.
McGrath responded that his alleyway was one of the most in need of repairs because of the many city workers that use it.
“I brought my particular alley up because its used as much by everybody else as it is by folks that live on that alley too,” said McGrath. “Just as many cars drive up and down it as the people that live on it. There probably isn’t an alley in town that gets as much use.”
Snowmobile ordinance
A new ordinance has been added to the city to loosen regulations on snowmobiles and ATVs and bring them in line with state law. Crafted by City Attorney Jason Moran with input from Police Chief Bob Pfarr, the ordinance makes a number of changes to expand the use of snowmobiles and ATVs in the city.
The ordinance adds distinctions between Class I ATVs — off-road vehicles with outside tire rims 50 inches or less — and Class 2 ATVs with outside tire rims measuring between 50-65 inches. It also includes new rules for when and where people can drive their ATVs and snowmobiles.
Under the previous ordinance, snowmobiles and ATVs could only travel at speeds of up to 15 miles per hour on the extreme right side of the roadway on city streets. Travel within the business district and on county roads and state highways was not allowed, with limited exceptions in case of emergency, returning home or making a direct crossing.
Now residents can drive their ATVs and snowmobiles at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour. It also allows ATVs and snowmobiles to drive on the outside bank or slope of the ditch alongside Hwy. 99 in Le Center. Travel on the outside slope will still be banned between April 1 and Aug. 1 unless the ATV has a valid agricultural license plate.
On county highways, snowmobiles and ATVs are allowed to drive within the ditch or right shoulder or the extreme right hand side of the road.
Left turns are allowed from any part of the road if it is safe to do so. Left turns may also be allowed on the state highway, but only to gain access to a business.
Snowmobiles and ATVS are still allowed on city streets except in the business district which includes Park Avenue, Derrynane Street/Hwy. 99 to Tyrone Street and Minnesota Street between Cordova and Maple Ave.
Snowmobiles and ATVs remain subject to a curfew between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Violations of the new ordinance constitute a misdemeanor with a penalty fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment for up to 90 days or both.