Le Sueur-Henderson Homecoming Court

The 2021 Le Sueur Henderson Homecoming Court (left to right): Mason Reinhardt, Tucker Adams, Nathan Gregersen, David Gupton, King Keegan Straub, Queen Grace Hardel, Emma Osborne, Hannah Lynch, Victoria Ely and Anna Pavlo. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Meet Le Sueur-Henderson’s 2021 Homecoming Royalty. On Friday, LS-H seniors Keegan Straub and Grace Hardel were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.

Grace Hardel and David Gupton

Grace Hardel and David Gupton (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Hardel and Straub were joined at the Friday coronation by their Homecoming Court: Emma Osborne and Nathan Gregersen, Hannah Lynch and Tucker Adams, David Gupton, Anna Pavlo as well as Victoria Ely and Mason Reinhardt.

Hannah Lynch and Tucker Adams

Hannah Lynch and Tucker Adams (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

 

Zach Berndt, Le Sueur-Henderson's 2020 Homecoming King, returned to the high school auditorium stage to pass down his crown to Straub. Hardel then received her Queen's tiara from the newly-crowned Straub. 

Victoria Ely and Mason Reinhardt

Victoria Ely and Mason Reinhardt (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

 

The coronation capped off a week of Homecoming events. Each day of the week featured a dress up day and a special lunch activity for students to participate in.

Anna Pavlo and Keegan Straub

Anna Pavlo and Keegan Straub (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

On Monday’s Class Color Day, sixth graders wore orange, seventh graders dressed in purple, eighth graders arrived in white, freshmen in red, sophomores in pink, juniors in gray, seniors in black and staff and faculty in blue. Each lunch period also played a game of musical chairs.

Emma Osborne and Nathan Gregersen

Emma Osborne and Nathan Gregersen (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

On Tuesday, students grit their teeth and competed in a tug of war while wearing their best overalls for Tractor Tuesday. Some staff members even parked their tractors in the school lot to show their commitment.

Zach Berndt

2020 LS-H Homecoming King Zach Berndt returned to crown this year's royalty. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Students wore bright colors for Neon Day on Wednesday and sang along to their favorite songs in lunchtime karaoke. After school, the junior and senior girls arrived at the football field for the annual Powder Puff game.

Keegan Straub crowned

Keegan Straub realizes he's been crowned Le Sueur-Henderson's Homecoming King. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Homecoming candidates visited Park, Hilltop and St. Anne’s Elementary Schools on Thursday while the rest of the class wore their team colors for Jersey Day. In keeping with the athletic theme, students practiced their half court shots during lunch hour.

Grace Hardel

Grace Hardel is crowned Le Sueur-Henderson Homecoming Queen. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

To show their school spirit, students wore Blue and Gold on Friday and gave back to the community. Each advisory group engaged in a community service project. Some examples include baking cookies and writing letters for the nursing homes, washing the ambulances and assembling first aid kits for first responders, cleaning up Rush River and completing projects with elementary students.

Half Court Shot

Students took half court shots in their jerseys during lunchtime on Thursday of Homecoming Week. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)
8th Grade class

Le Sueur-Henderson's eighth grade class washed the Ridgeview ambulances and assembled first aid kits for their Friday service project. (Photo courtesy of Jen Hovick)

The Giants football team is set to play Sibley East tonight at 7 p.m. for the Homecoming game. Le Sueur-Henderson’s Homecoming dance follows on Saturday from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Washing ambulances

Students spray down the Ridgeview Ambulances for their homecoming service project. (Courtesy of Jen Hovick)
First Aid assembly

Le Sueur-Henderson eighth graders pack first aid kits for Ridgeview. (Photo courtesy of Jen Hovick)
Donkey

One student pulled into Le Sueur-Henderson High School for Tractor Tuesday in a personal donkey drawn carriage. (Photo Courtesy of Jen Hovick)
Tractor Tuesday

In Celebration of Tractor Tuesday for Homecoming Week, some Giants drove their own tractors to work. (Courtesy of Jen Hovick)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments