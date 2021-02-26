With $190,000 in CARES Act money, the city of Le Center expanded their digital capabilities last year with a new server, city laptops, city emails and an updated website able to host video of City Council meetings. Mayor Josh Fredrickson said this isn’t just a one-time investment, and the city plans to upgrade their technology needs in the future.
“This is going to have to be a consistent item that needs to be addressed by the current council moving forward, and of course, future councils,” said Fredeickson. “The amount of investment that was made here was huge and significant, so the concept was that this investment will allow those future councils and future city employees to not necessarily have that large investment. They can have that smaller investment on an annual basis instead of having to rechange things every 10-20 years.”
City officials described the COVID-19 pandemic as a wake-up call. The city’s digital infrastructure was so minimal that the city often relied on paper documentation, phone calls and in-person communication to conduct business. Emails were sent from personal addresses at domains like Gmail and Yahoo, which led to confusion. Before the city bought their own server, City Administrator Chris Collins said that many employees in other departments didn’t even know his email address.
“Before now, these guys didn’t even have my email, so now we printed out a list with all of our emails on there and every employee was given one of them and told to start using them,” said Collins. “For the guys in water and wastewater, instead of having to come in here, now they can just email me.”
That lack of digital infrastructure presented problems when the city moved to remote meetings during the pandemic. The council relied on private video platforms and personal email addresses to communicate, but using those platforms left city data more vulnerable, said Fredrickson.
“This really tightens up the security and then provides the use of new software,” said Fredrickson. “Le Center is kind of still lagging behind. This is going to put us in line with most other communities, and to be honest, most other technology standards that should be out there for any type of private business or public entity.”
With the implementation of city emails and online platforms, such as Outlook, city officials reported that communication between department heads and councilors is more efficient. The improved digital infrastructure is also helping the city with record keeping and will allow employees to quickly respond to requests for information.
“Record retention here at the city has been pretty poor, but now that we have the server as part of this new technology upgrade, everything that goes through our emails is saved to the cloud,” said Collins. “It will be easier to come up with information and keep and save and retain information like we’re required to do.”
For residents, the technology upgrades make it easier to get in contact with Le Center officials and keep track of city business. The Le Center website now features email addresses of the mayor, City Council and city administrator, as well as recorded video of City Council meetings. The city is also now working with the Tri-City United School District to figure out how to host live streamed video on their website.