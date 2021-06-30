A Le Center man is accused of denting a ice house after allegedly spinning his car in a gravel parking lot.
Jose Antonio Trevino-Garcia, 28 was charged with felony first-degree criminal damage to property.
Trevino-Garcia was charged after an officer observed spun out circles in the gravel lot of Roadrunner Inc. in Le Center, as well as dings and dents on the right side of an ice house on the lot. The 2021 Glacier 24EXP Ice House also received damage to its door, tinted glass windows, aluminum siding and black diamond plating, according to the criminal complaint. The cost needed to repair the damage was estimated by police to exceed $1,000.
After contacting the co-owner, police said they reviewed security footage showing a blue Chevy Trail Blazer spinning in circles on the gravel lot at approximately 5:30 a.m. Police checked information on the vehicle and knocked on the door of a man who identified himself as the owner of the car. The Chevy owner allegedly told police that it was his friend, Trevino-Garcia, that was driving it.
According to the complaint, both Trevino-Garcia and the owner were identified in the car in the surveillance. Both allegedly admitted to spinning the car but said they were unaware of the damage to the ice house.