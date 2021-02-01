Le Sueur-Henderson is preparing to celebrate Snow Week as 10 seniors and six juniors join the royal court. This year's candidates include Halle Bemmels and Matt Anderly, Greta Nesbit and Riley Shepherd, Arlett Rios and Jesse Mercado, Karragen Straub and Lukas Graff, Taylor Hartmann and Dylan Feeny. The junior court features Morgan Gregersen and Grant Adams, Chloe Brandt and Dylan Grant, and Lucy Kleschult and Nathan Gregersen. The Snow Week King and Queen will be crowned on Monday, Feb. 8.
This year’s Snow Week will actually feature two weeks’ worth of events to accommodate hybrid learning. On Monday Feb. 1 and Tuesday Feb. 2, students celebrated Snow Week with Lumberjack Day with flannels, boots, suspenders and jeans. The school also hosted seventh hour BINGO.
On Wednesday Feb. 3 and Thursday Feb, 4, the dress-up theme is tye-dye. Then on Feb. 5th, students will dress up in blue and gold for Giant Pride Day.
On the day of the coronation, Feb. 8, just the candidates and their families will gather in the auditorium at 2:30 p.m. for the ceremony. The coronation will feature a pre-recorded video the candidates dancing with a staff member they’ve chosen to groove with.
Dress up days continue on Feb. 8 and 9 with Red, White and Blue Day. Pajama vs. Bahama day continues the tradition on Wednesday Feb. 10 and Thursday Feb. 11 where students can choose to come in their sleepwear or their Hawaiian clothing. Friday, Feb. 12 is the second Giant Pride Day.