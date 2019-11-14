With little opposition raised at the most recent public hearing, the Le Center City Council elected to continue plans for the 2020 street project at its Tuesday, Nov. 12 meeting, ordering Bolton & Menk to prepare plans for the project.
The plans ordered by the council will determine the necessary specifications for the project before it is put out for bids. After a bid is approved by the council, 6,400 feet of road on the north side of Le Center would see a complete reconstruction; with a bituminous overlay; replacements for utilities like water mains, sanitary sewers and storm sewers; a widening to 36 feet with a full right of way; and 5-foot sidewalks added to one or both sides of the street in some places.
The streets include North Park Avenue between Tyrone Street and Sixth Street; Bowler Street from Park to Cordova Avenue; Spors Street from Park to Cordova; Montgomery Avenue; Waterville Avenue; and Sixth Street. The proposed improvements are expected to last more than 50 years.
Preliminary estimates set the project cost at $3.68 million; 25% of the construction cost, $918,971, would be paid through special assessments by residents adjacent to the project area, while the rest of the cost would be paid citywide through a low-interest bond.
The project is long overdue, according to Mayor Josh Frederickson, who explained some of the issues the roads in the area have been facing.
“The infrastructure in the project itself is not super outdated, but it’s not functioning properly,” said Frederickson. “It was not installed with the same parameters that are used today, so we’ve had issues like backup in sanitary sewer lines and so forth. The road itself is in shambles.”
He continued, “We understood 6-7 years ago this [project] would have to get done. It wasn’t a priority so it got pushed off until we decided 2020 was the best time to start because of the conditions of the road.”
Frederickson added that there was a need for sidewalk so that children and pedestrians could travel to the park, library and school without having to walk or bike on the street. The street project proposes adding 5-foot sidewalks to the south side of Spors, east side of Waterville, north side of Bowler and on both sides of Park from the intersection of Tyrone to Spors.
While the City Council ordered the improvement this week, City Administrator Chris Collins noted that a vote to finalize the project is still months away.
“[The council] voted to order plans and specifications for the project,” said Collins. “They aren’t at a place right now where the actual improvement is happening.”
While construction won’t be up for a vote until 2020, Mayor Frederickson forecasted that the project would likely be approved.
“I anticipate, based on what I’ve heard at the public hearing and council comments, is this project is going to be a go with a tentative start date on June 2020,” said Frederickson.