High schools across the state of Minnesota saw a dip in graduation rates according to new data released by the Minnesota Department of Education. The average graduation rate for the Class of 2021 dropped by half a percentage point as schools confronted the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, high schools like Tri-City United, St. Peter Public High School defied downward trends, while Cleveland Secondary experienced a 3-percentage-point decline. Le Sueur-Henderson High School bore a 16-point drop, marking the school’s lowest graduation rate in the past five years.
“The class of 2021 faced incredibly difficult circumstances in their final years of high school. I am extremely proud of our 2021 graduates and the educators, leaders, staff and families who helped them make it to graduation,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. “The slight decrease in our graduation rate reinforces how challenging the pandemic has been on our students. We remain committed to ensuring every single Minnesota student graduates from high school, whether that is in four years, five years, six years or more.”
Statewide, 83.3% of the class of 2021 (57,137) graduated at the end of the school year. The decline is attributed to a 0.3% increase in the dropout rate and 0.2% increase in the unknown rate. It marks a reversal from prior positive trends in the graduation rate.
Over the last several years, Minnesota’s four-year graduation rate rose from 82.5% for the class of 2016 to 83.8% for the class of 2020 and dropout rates have decreased in recent years.
Le Sueur-Henderson
For the first time in the past five years, Le Sueur-Henderson’s graduation rate fell below the statewide rate. Between 2017 and 2020, the school’s graduation rates trended around 93% before plummeting to 77.5% (55 students out of a class of 71) in 2021.
High School Principal Brian Thorstad said there was no lack of support for graduating students last year. Instead, the principal attributed the graduation rate to an exceptionally high rate of students leaving the district mid-year amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we saw happening is students went to whatever type of support that best supported their learning,” said Thorstad. “We saw some of that being online and we saw some saying, ‘If I go live with a relative or this certain family member in a different area, I might have someone at home to support me.’ I certainly recognize we saw that impact our graduation rates last year.”
Thorstad added that there were a variety of supportive practices in place to assist students reach their graduation goals.
“We meet students a minimum of three times per year during their senior year to talk about their progress towards graduation,” said Thorstad. “We also talk to their parents about that as well, just to make sure we’re doing everything we can together with families, so they know how many credits have been earned and the specific requirements [of graduation] and any type of credit recovery.”
Of the LS-H class of 2021, the state reported that six students (8%) dropped out, four students (5%) are continuing school and six (8%) are unknown.
The high school witnessed a significant achievement gap in graduation rates. Approximately 87% of white students and 55% of Hispanic students graduated. The graduation rate for students on free/reduced lunch was around 56%.
Thorstad considered the 2021 an outlier and expressed confidence in the school’s existing programs to assist graduating students.
“It’s continually important for school districts to reflect on what our practices are and making sure our practices support our student needs and are aligned to our student needs. When we look at our practices during the pandemic, I do see that as an anomaly,” said Thorstad. “We had a significant amount of supportive practices and our staff really did an outstanding job of supporting student learning and creating individual plans to support student learning and did a great job.”
“I'm not seeing a system that needs to change,” Thorstad added. “ It’s more about do we have those checks and balances in place to make sure that we’re supporting students as they progress towards graduation; if we have any evidence that a student is not progressing towards graduation, do we have any checks and balances in place to address those concerns? I absolutely think we do have those checks and balances in place. I think the right levels of support are in place.”
Tri-City United High School
At Tri-City United High School, 89.8% of students (115 students out of a class of 128) graduated in 2021, topping the previous year’s rate of 88.7%. While the rate trended up from 2020, it’s below TCU’s five-year peak of 93.8% in 2019.
Out of the class of 2021, approximately 93% of white students graduated, compared to 70% of Hispanic students. Pupils on free/reduced lunch graduated at a rate of 72% while 64% of special education students received their diploma at the end of the school year.
Cleveland Secondary
Cleveland Public Schools witnessed 94% of students (33 out of a class of 35) graduate in 2021. The district saw a minor dip from 2020, in which 45 students representing 97.8% of the class graduated.
Compared to the general graduation rate, approximately 85% of students on free/reduced lunch received their diplomas.
Saint Peter High School
In spite of pandemic woes, St. Peter High School reported its second highest graduation rate in the past five years. A total 91.5% of students (162 graduates out of a class of 165) graduated in 2021, a small uptick from the school’s 91.2% graduation rate the previous year.
Black and white students graduated at near matching rates — 93% and 94% respectively — but Hispanic students graduated at a lower rate of 77%. English Language Learners (ELLs) experienced a similar achievement gap with a graduation rate of 73%
In addition 85% of students on free/reduced lunch and 79% of special education students also received their diplomas.
“We are pleased to see graduation rates continuing to increase,” said Superintendent Bill Gronseth. “Our goal is always to get to 100% on time graduation. However, we are especially proud of our students for staying engaged through the pandemic.”
“Our staff did a lot of work to teach with several different models,” Gronseth added. “All staff had a role in keeping connections with students with online lessons, meal service, child care, special drive through events, and more. We also provided additional opportunities for students to make up credits that they may have missed with everything that was happening.”
“We know the pandemic will have a continued impact on our students," he continued. “We are providing additional academic and social emotional support to ensure our students are on track to graduate and succeed.”