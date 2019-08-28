Excavator Ditch

Emergency workers attempt to lift a crashed excavator out of a ditch off Highway 19. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

 By CARSON HUGHES chughes@leusuercountynews.com

An excavator fell into a ditch off of Hwy. 19 east of Henderson at 9:59 a.m. A truck pulling a trailer with the excavator went off the roadway through the guardrail and into the ditch.  Police and public works were at the scene. There were no injuries.

The tow company has closed both lanes to recover the truck and excavator.

Hwy. 19 has closed several times in 2019, but in most cases, it has been natural causes, namely flooding. The excavator crash Wednesday represented a brand new reason.

Police and public works

Police and public works examine the scene of the accident on Highway 19, just east of Henderson. An excavator broke through the roadside gates and crashed into the ditch below. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)
Emergency Vehicles

Emergency vehicles are parked outside the scene of the crashed excavator on Highway 99. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8572.

©Copyright 2019 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Load comments