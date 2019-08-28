Police and public works examine the scene of the accident on Highway 19, just east of Henderson. An excavator broke through the roadside gates and crashed into the ditch below. (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)
An excavator fell into a ditch off of Hwy. 19 east of Henderson at 9:59 a.m. A truck pulling a trailer with the excavator went off the roadway through the guardrail and into the ditch. Police and public works were at the scene. There were no injuries.
The tow company has closed both lanes to recover the truck and excavator.
Hwy. 19 has closed several times in 2019, but in most cases, it has been natural causes, namely flooding. The excavator crash Wednesday represented a brand new reason.