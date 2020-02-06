On a winter afternoon, when six 4-year-olds arrive at Tri-City United Lonsdale’s Little Titans Preschool, it takes a bit of time for them to change out of their winter gear.
There are backpacks to hang up, snow pants to take off and shoes to change into. But their teacher, Nikki Gregor, doesn’t need to pressure them to move faster than their small hands allow. That’s one of her favorite parts about the district’s new five-day preschool and the increase from two and a half hours to three: everyone can take their time.
“We’ve slowed everything down and it’s a calmer environment,” said Gregor, who previously taught two-and three-day preschool for 4-year-olds. “We don’t have to be rushed.”
Carissa Lewis, who joined the TCU Lonsdale staff this school year, offers two-day and three-day preschool to students 4 and under, but Gregor’s classes are specifically for students who turn 4 by September. The five-day program began across the TCU District at the start of academic year 2020-21. In Lonsdale, Montgomery and Le Center, both parents and staff had requested a five-day preschool.
Early Childhood Director Natalie Eckstein said the five-day program brings consistency across the district. Previously, TCU Montgomery offered preschool up to three days, TCU Le Center up to four days.
Another major goal of the five-day program is to better prepare students for the transition into kindergarten, she said. Going to school three half-days a week one year and then five full days the next was a big change for young learners.
“I think each staff member interpreted [the five-day program] a little differently,” said Eckstein. “Some of the teachers said it creates opportunities to go deeper into a concept or an idea, or a little bit of time to practice a bit longer. Some of them added more play time, which really is so important for kids at this age, just to learn through play and to learn as peers.”
Gregor has noticed the benefits of her students attending school five days in a row.
“Even early on [in the year], they caught on to routine a lot quicker and warmed up to new friends a lot quicker,” she said.
One of the staff’s biggest goals, said Gregor, is to focus on students’ social and emotional growth before they transition into kindergarten. She wants them to use their words when asking for help or solving a conflict with another student.
That doesn’t mean preschool has lost its “play to learn atmosphere.” The added day means not only more time for learning but also extra playtime.
According to feedback from a mid-year survey, parents are pleased with the five-day preschool program at TCU Schools.
One parent wrote, “My child is excited to go every time and loves to socialize with other children. He enjoys the different roles in the classroom (especially line leader and snack helper) and is always excited to tell us what he did in school each day.”
Another parent commented: “My child has learned so much since the school year started.”
A couple parents commented that they like the small class sizes, as it allows staff to focus on each student more personally, and students also get to know their peers better.
That’s a WRAP
Another new addition to TCU Early Childhood is WRAP, a childcare program for families to use before school, after school or both. Children enrolled in any of the district’s preschool programs are eligible to attend WRAP, which runs between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. weekdays.
“Some come for just half days, some before and after school,” said Eckstein. “It’s really just based off their preschool schedule and what parents are needing.”
Right now, Eckstein said Lonsdale has the biggest WRAP turnout with 14 students. District-wide, between 25 and 30 students attend WRAP — and there are still open slots.
WRAP instructors use curriculum from Funshine Express and also tie in the Second Step social and emotional curriculum as an extension of the preschool programs. The structure, however, is looser than preschool with more fun, play-based activities.
WRAP takes place in the same classroom as KidZone, which is offered to students in kindergarten through sixth-grade. Each site has one to two staff members in the room at a time, depending on the student count.
Jeana Novotny, the WRAP lead for TCU Lonsdale, exposes students to the letters of the alphabet and days of the week, but they also take time to color and play outside.
Two 4-year-old students, Charlee and Elena, attend WRAP before preschool. They agreed their favorite part about WRAP is playing in the gym, where they play dragon and tag.
“We play house,” said Elena.
Added Charlee: “We play together.”