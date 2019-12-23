Plans are underway for the 2020 Scholarship Program at Le Sueur-Henderson High School. The date for this year's program is Friday, May 15.
In the past, many school organizations, local business and individuals have contributed funds for scholarships. If you, your organization or business would like to donate a scholarship or would like information on how this can be done, contact Bonnie Davig at the high school office at 665-5802.
All seniors will receive scholarship information packets mid-February. For those who have donated in the past, you will be contacted soon to see if you are interested in offering a scholarship again this year.