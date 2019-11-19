Projects past, present and future were evaluated at the Le Sueur City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12.
The council discussed how it’s progressing on 12 goals laid out for 2019-20 for multiple different areas, including fiscal responsibility, customer service, planning for the future, land use, infrastructure, transportation, parks & recreation, open space, volunteerism, partnerships, official controls, capital improvement plans, economic development and housing and parks/trails. Many of these goals are expected to be completed in 2020, and some are recurring goals the council will continue to work on every year.
Goal 1: Finalize Zoning Update
The city’s first goal has already been largely adopted. On Aug. 26, the council approved a new zoning code that made changes to the city’s residential and commercial districts. Changes also included allowances for larger houses and fences. City staff is currently working to prepare the map to be amended into the city’s 2040 Comprehensive plan, a living document that will allow the city to make plans well into the future.
“We can use it as a reference when something comes up,” said City Administrator Jasper Kruggel. “Like when we want to open up a road, or we have a development that wants to develop in a certain part of town, we can actually utilize our comprehensive plan, go to these various things that have been adopted and say, ‘Well this is our comprehensive plan. We’ve looked at it and this is what the vision is for the community.’”
Goal 2 – Establish New Utility Billing Software and Meter System
Right now, the city is continuing work on replacing water meters and radio modules in town with advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). The AMI will allow customers to monitor their energy and water use through an online portal at no additional cost. It also enables the city to read water meters remotely and respond to issues such as power outages and water loss and theft.
While the project experienced a significant amount of complaints about delays in installation, and meters being installed incorrectly in September, the city is expecting installations to be completed Nov. 27 and the software to go live early next year.
“They’ve actually brought more people in to help expedite the process, because there’s been more issues identified, but we’ll eventually get there. More meters will be swapped out and the utility billing software will go live on Feb. 10.” said Kruggel. “We have a good group of people working on it internally, and it’ll be over a year’s time from when we started the project to when this actually gets rolled out for utility billing software.”
Goal 3- Develop a Comprehensive City Policy Book
City staff is currently working on a project to add a policy book featuring all the city’s current policies to the government website that will be easily accessible to the public. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.
“Anybody can go to it and look at the various policies that we adopt on a meeting by meeting basis,” said Kruggel. “I find it myself challenging at times to find policies.”
Goal 4– Develop Metrics for the Le Sueur Community Center
To help the city better track government revenues, the 2020 budget will allow Community Center to analyze the costs and revenues of the ice arena, fitness arena, outdoor and indoor pools, the facility itself and recreation programs. The city plans to use this data set revenue goals for the community center and determine how much of the general levy should be invested into it.
Goal 5 – Establish a Volunteer Program
A goal for 2020, the city of Le Sueur is exploring ways the city can partner with volunteer organizations and offer more volunteer opportunities.
“What I’m looking for is a way that service organizations can volunteer, individuals can volunteer, but more importantly, mechanisms for individuals within the community to say, ‘Here’s a volunteer opportunity.’” said Kruggel.
Goal 6 – Continue to Develop Capital Improvement and Capital Equipment Plan
One of the city’s recurring goals is to continue to make additions to the city’s capital improvement plan, which covers plans for improving infrastructure, housing, parks and more.
“We’ve really done some solid budgeting to be able to do some of these larger capital projects,” said Kruggel. “And as we look further and further out and we do some of our asset management plans and water supply plans we’ll have a really good idea of what some of our expenses are and be able to plan for those.”
Goal 7 – Perform Inspections on All Rental Properties in Le Sueur
As of Nov. 12, the city reported that 87% of all rental properties in Le Sueur have been expected and the rest are scheduled to be completed by the end of the year. About ⅓ of rental properties are scheduled to be inspected annually.
Goal 8 – Develop a Parks, Open Space, and Trail System Master Plan
A master plan which, would allow the city to apply for grants and includes concept plans for Mayo Park and American Legion Park, which were damaged by flooding this summer, is planned to be ready for approval by City Council in January 2020. Councilor John Favolise noted that the plan could save the city significant amounts of money while laying the groundwork to do more projects.
“We lost out on over $500,000 in possible grant money, because we didn’t have this in place,” said Favolise.
Goal 9– Work with the Le Sueur-Henderson School District
Another reoccurring goal for the city is to continue to partner with the LS-H school district for recreation and community education services to and “to provide excellent service to the community regarding sharing of facilities and maintaining a ‘one-stop shop’ for recreation and community education programming.”
Goal 10- Engage with Area Land Developers and Builders to Market Le Sueur
Like the previous, this is a reoccurring goal by the city tracking the Economic Development Authority’s progress on meeting housing needs within the community. The idea is to sell “an attractive community to locate a development, while also focusing on our current businesses and developers to ensure awareness of current programs and incentives to grow.”
Goal 11– Complete a Transportation and Utility Plan
In 2020, the City Council is looking to adopt another master plan to be amended to the 2040 Comprehensive plan. Right now, staff are beginning work on developing a “Priority Growth Area” map and a “Future Land Use” map to identify lands the city will use in developing utilities.
Goal 12 – Develop a Comprehensive Housing Recruitment Strategy
The Community Development Department is working on a “Comprehensive Housing Recruitment Strategy” that the city expects to adopt in early 2020. The plan is to “utilize various housing studies, housing study recommendations, and market analysis reports” to help craft the plan.
Following a reading of the council’s progress on its goals, Councilor Newell Krogmann spoke favorably of the city’s progress.
“I really think it’s important for the public to realize what the council and what the staff are doing for this city,” said Krogmann. “These are very significant achievements that are being made.”