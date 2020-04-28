The coronavirus pandemic has put local governments in a bind. Counties across Minnesota have considered providing property tax relief to households and businesses, in light of the job losses, shutdowns and closures forced by COVID-19.
But actions, like deferring payments and waiving late fees, can come at a steep price to counties, cities and schools. This was the reasoning behind a Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners decision on April 28 to not defer property tax payments before the filing deadline on May 15. However, the commissioners agreed to continue discussing options for tax relief at the May 19 board meeting.
Le Sueur County had wrestled with the question of property tax deferment in the weeks prior. Initially, Le Sueur County Administrator Darrell Pettis recommended against tax deferment without leadership from the state. He believed that the counties should be united in their response, rather than some counties deferring property taxes while others do not.
But with the state not yet taking action to delay the May 15 deadline, the county board needed to make a decision on how to proceed. Some nearby counties, including Nicollet, have chosen to delay penalties on property taxes in some instances (for business owners only in the case of Nicollet County), but Le Sueur County chose to continue tax collection as normal after a city and a school district reported that they had upcoming bond payments.
“We have heard from a couple of our local entities, a city and also a school district, that have bond payments due here very soon right after the May settlement,” said Pettis. “And they have asked that the county board not do anything as far as abatement of penalties.”
Property taxes fund the bulk of county, city and school operations. A delay in taxation could force these entities to dip into their reserves to make bond payments and place them in greater financial insecurity. The county has taxing authority on property, so cities and schools would not be able to up property taxes on their own.
The county itself would also be working off of limited funds if it were to defer payments. The county has so far collected $5 million in revenue during the first half of 2020, $22 million short of the $27 million in revenue the county had received by May of last year.
Though the County Board determined it would need payments to come on time for the first half of the year, the county is still considering action after the filing deadline.
“I would support just sitting tight at this time and wait until the city has paid up by May 15 and revisit this topic then,” said Commissioner John King.