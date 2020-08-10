After two large flooding events swamped Le Sueur County this summer, officials are seeking state and federal aid.
On Aug. 4, the Le Sueur Board of Commissioners declared two states of emergencies following flooding events on June 29 and July 25. More than 9 inches of rainfall hit Le Sueur County both months, leaving tens of thousands of dollars in uninsured damages to public infrastructure.
The June 29 flooding event saw the most damages. Heavy rains and winds led to a landslide on County Road 118 near Henderson Station. A number of county roads had culverts damaged on 132 near Waterville, the intersection of 110 and 114 south of Le Center, 135 near Kilkenny and the intersection of 3 by 458th street in Kilkenny. The County has calculated $25,000 in damages to ditches and Kilkenny Township reported $10,000 due to gravel roads being washed away.
Hwy. 99 was also damaged by the flooding. A section of the roadway east of Hwy. 13 closed on June 30 due to a failed culvert and remains closed for repairs. The recent damage made Hwy. 99 in that location unsafe for travel.
Le Sueur County Emergency Services Director Ann Traxler calculated that Le Sueur experienced $102,000 in uninsured damages to public infrastructure from the June flooding event alone. To qualify for a state aid, damages must reach $53,000. Public infrastructure must suffer at least $106,000 in uninsured damage to receive federal aid.
While Le Sueur County does not yet qualify for federal aid, that could change. The county has not completed a preliminary damage assessment including damages reported by cities and townships.
“I believe if we put out inquiries to our cities and townships, we will hit our $106,000 in uninsured damages,” said Traxler.
If the county received aid from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), 75% of infrastructure costs would be reimbursed by the federal government and 25% of costs would be reimbursed by the state. State aid without federal involvement would cover 75% of county costs.
The 9-inch rainfall that flushed county infrastructure again in July left $43,000 in confirmed damages. The Elysian, Waterville and Kasota area was hit hard with flooding and landslides.
“It was really scattered,” said Traxler. “But it stuck over us for a long time. Because water made its way earlier the month before it seems to be doing more damage and more things have popped up.”
Though the calculated damages are below the threshold for state aid, Traxler said she was advised to declare a state of emergency by state agencies. The county’s hope is that damages reported by cities and townships will qaulify the county for state assistance. If Le Sueur County qualifies for state and/or federal aid, Traxler said that assistance would come as soon as possible.
Commissioner Danny O’Keefe asked if local businesses that suffered a loss of income due to flooding would be eligible for this reimbursement. County Administrator Darrell Pettis said that federal loans could be available if the county qualifies for federal aid.
“If we get a federal disaster declaration, the SBA [Small Business Administration] comes in with loans and things like that, but we have to get the federal assistance first,” said Pettis.
These loans would be separate from federal grant money paid to the county. Private homes would not receive grant money for damages either.
“It’s for infrastructure damage and public damage, it is not for individuals,” said Traxler. “The threshold for that is huge. You have to be like Waseca was where the whole town was flooded in order to get that.”