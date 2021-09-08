Adams Publishing Group, Southern Minnesota is excited to announce a restructure and promotion to help provide further support to the St. Peter Herald and our other local papers.
Philip Weyhe, who has worked for over six years as a reporter and editor in the Southern Minn group, has been promoted to regional managing editor for the St. Peter Herald, Le Sueur County News, Owatonna People’s Press, Waseca County News and Caledonia Argus, along with area shoppers. Weyhe will also serve as editor for Southern Minn Scene (more news to come on that front).
Suzy Rook will continue to serve as regional managing editor, overseeing the content for the Faribault Daily News, Northfield News, Lonsdale Area News-Review, The Kenyon Leader and The Faribault Area Shopper. Rook will also lead special sections across the Southern Minn group.
“The change occurred, because we saw the need for more local support in recruiting, training and coaching our journalists and local editors,” Southern Minn Regional President Randy Rickman. “In addition to our local editors being responsible for creating relevant local content, we expect them to coordinate content creation from freelance writers, local columnists and through more engagement with our readers. These combined expectations make it impossible for one person to cover the southern Minnesota region.”
He added, “Whenever possible, we want to promote from within the organization. We accomplished that with this move and think we got the best candidate for the job. Philip understands local content development, he’s worked hand-in-hand with his counterpart Suzy Rook for many years, and he’ll be an excellent coach.”
Weyhe has at least some level of experience with all of the papers in the Southern Minn group, including his first year-plus on the job in Le Sueur. He's also directly led the day-to-day operations for Le Sueur County News and St. Peter Herald for the last two years and will continue to do so.
“Our primary Le Sueur County audience is in Le Sueur, Henderson, Le Center, Cleveland and the surrounding rural areas, including farms and lakes” Weyhe said. “Our local news team will continue to focus on those communities, so readers of the County News get the content they want.”