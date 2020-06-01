After two months of Minnesota’s stay-at-home order, bars and restaurants are being allowed to open outdoor dining services in June. The recent deregulation has led to eateries across the state drafting plans to expand services and/or reopen.
In the city of Le Center, the City Council passed a resolution May 28 to allow for bars and restaurants to establish patio seating areas after requesting permission (not a permit) from the city.
Under the new resolution, dining establishments must present a plan for their patio area to City Administrator Chris Collins. The plan is required to include a map of the size and location of the outdoor cafe, the licensee’s name, address and contact information, the proposed operating hours and hours when liquor would be sold.
Businesses establishing an outdoor dining area will have to abide by both city and state regulations. The Le Center resolution requires patios to be roped off or demarcated and must be contained within one’s property. The patio can be extended into the sidewalk in front of the restaurant or bar and may reach into the sidewalk of another business if the adjacent property owner has written consent.
Within the patio, chairs, tables and decor must be properly maintained and cleaned and businesses will need to take care of litter and debris. Only businesses with a liquor license can serve alcohol and liquor must stay within the patio and be served in plastic or aluminum containers. Loudspeakers and disorderly conduct will be prohibited. Cafes can operate between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., but by midnight all patrons must be cleared out.
In addition to these local requirements, the state of Minnesota has mandated that outdoor patios sit no more than 50 people at tables at least six feet apart. Customers will have to reserve seating ahead of time and will be required to sit in a group of four people maximum or six maximum if they are family. Employees will be required to wear masks and patrons are encouraged to wear them as well until they are eating and drinking.
During the council’s discussion, an amendment was added which will allow businesses to make a request to the city to allow their patio to stretch into the parking spaces in front of their business. The amendment was based on an action the city of Montgomery had taken in setting rules for outdoor cafes.
“It could bring up issues,” said Councilor Nathan Hintz. “You’re obviously going to have vehicles passing next to people that are going to technically be sitting in the street. But it would help economically with the businesses because with more social distancing and with more space, they can have more people … I think that would show good leniency on our part as a council again so they could get probably roughly double the amount of people in there with social distancing.”
The amendment drew concerns from Mayor Josh Frederickson. He worried about streets, like Cordova, Minnesota and Park Avenue, which have plenty of businesses but also plenty of traffic. Allowing businesses to open patios in the street had the potential to impact public safety and block off parking spaces needed by other businesses noted Frederickson.
“If we allow say, the VFW and El Tecazo to extend out, you are literally eliminating almost 50% of all of the downtown parking, and that’s a big concern, because we do have other businesses that are open that are looking to function,” said Frederickson. “Yes, we want to help everybody, but we don’t want to hinder other businesses by removing parking stalls.”
In the end, all four city councilors voted in favor of the amendment, with Mayor Frederickson opposing. With the amendment passing, the entire council, including the mayor, voted in favor of the resolution.