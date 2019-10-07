The Tri-City United girls soccer team (0-4) ended its first ever season the same way it began: with a tough loss against Cannon Falls. In the section playoffs Saturday, Oct. 6, the Titans fell 10-0 to Cannon Falls, the same score from of their first game of the season.
“It didn’t go as well as I expected it to,” said Tri-City United Coach Carey Langer. “We started off our first game of the season against Cannon Falls, and I really thought by the time we’d played them on Saturday we would have made significant improvements, and we did, but so did Cannon Falls.”
“I’m not disappointed in the way we played by any stretch. I think we played as well as we could have, but clearly Cannon Falls was able to improve much like we did,” Langer added. “The good thing is both teams improved this season, but it’s just not quite what I was expecting.”
Despite the loss, the Titans had some standout performers, including freshman goalkeeper Danessa Buckingham.
“She had some really outstanding saves,” said Langer. “Just a lot of really good saves, kind of put it on the line. But I have seen some players who are really starting to emerge and understand what it means to play at that level, and I think this time next year, it’s going to be a different situation, because these girls are going to have a chance in the off season to train and play some more soccer. I think when we come back next fall, skill-wise, we can start working on that now that we understand what needs to happen in the game.”
Saturday marked the end of the inaugural season of the Tri-City United girls soccer program. Students, like team captains Maria Martinez and Michelle Ramirez, organized the team after a year of training and recruitment.
“It was a lot of pressure, because you obviously had to get a team together, and as a captain, it’s a lot of pressure, because you don’t know what to expect,” said Martinez on leading the team. “Once you’re there on the field, you get nervous, especially for all of us, because it was our first time playing on an actual team.”
Regardless of the team’s record, sophomore defensive midfielder and captain Ramirez felt the team had accomplished its goals.
“Practice was super fun; the games were really fun, and we bonded as a team,” said Ramirez. “We’re basically family now. The girls are super close.”
And next year, things are going to get better.
“For sure, next year, we’ll take some wins, but I’m just really happy we got it started,” Ramirez added. “That was the main goal, and now the team will continue and we’ll improve from there.”