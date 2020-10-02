The Le Sueur-Henderson School District could be seeing less revenues in 2021, but with rising property values, the community may still need to carry a greater tax burden.
On Sept. 8, the Le Sueur-Henderson School Board certified its preliminary levy at the maximum amount of $724 per pupil unit, totaling nearly $3.1 million, around $100,000 more than last year. The levy amount will not be finalized until December at the district’s Truth and Taxation hearing, but typically the district levies the maximum amount each year.
“The district hasn’t levied anything but the max probably since the inception of the district,” said Finance Director Ky Battern. “There are a few districts that are sitting financially OK enough to not levy the max, but I imagine those districts are few and far between.”
Taxpayers may see a rise in their property taxes this year, but Battern said it wasn’t because of the district’s spending. The district actually lessened its budget for the 2020-2021 school year with $120,000 in total budget cuts.
Instead, Battern said that the primary cause of a potential levy increase is rising property values. School budgets are funded mostly through state aid, which makes up 82% of the district’s revenues, and through levy dollars. But when local property values rise, the state’s formula shifts more of the financial burden onto local levy dollars.
“The current levy formula is saying our levy is going to increase, and that has nothing to do with what we put in,” said Battern. “What it has to do with is the residential market value for our area has increased significantly, it’s gone up 10%. So when that goes up 10%, it also factors into what houses are selling for.”
The tax impact of the certified levy may be slightly lower than anticipated if enrollment estimates change since the levy formula’s calculations are based on how many students are enrolled in the district. The district has seen enrollment dropoffs year over year, and the district believes that COVID has lessened enrollment even more.
A reduction in enrollment would reduce how much the community will actually pay into the levy, since it is calculated at a per pupil unit basis. But even if there is movement in enrollment numbers between now and December, the rise in property taxes is likely to offset the reduction.
“When we’re seeing reduced enrollment, generally we will be seeing less revenue in total, but we’ll probably be seeing more levy revenue because of the change in market values in the area,” said Battern.