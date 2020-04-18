At a time when most in-person interactions are out of the question, technological devices have never been more handy.
With schools closed, children and teens can still complete assignments online and interact with their teachers and classmates during Google Classroom meetings. Friends and family members who can’t visit one another can still engage in video chats on a multitude of online platforms. And whether you stay updated about COVID-19 by reading online articles or watching the news, there’s usually a screen involved.
Increased screen time seems inevitable when it’s become a convenient alternative for in-person interactions, but to avoid future eye issues, optometrists still recommend setting these devices aside whenever possible.
“With screens and devices, the less you can be on them the healthier it is,” said Dr. Misty Purfeerst Pillar, optometrist at Richie Eye Clinic in Faribault. “The biggest thing is [disrupted] sleep, and that exposure to the screens can cause headaches and dry eye symptoms.”
Purfeerst Piller especially recommends a reduction in screen time for children, but adults aren’t spared from side effects either. She believes 45 minutes tops is the best measure for children under 5. That includes reduced exposure to TV, iPads and whatever devices are in the home. For older children and even adults, she typically tells her clients “less is better.”
Dr. Molly McDonald, optometrist at McDonald Eye Care Associates in Lakeville, recommends limiting screen time exposure to one hour a day for children 2 to 5 years old. Even for older children, she recommends capping screen time at two hours.
A major reason for limiting screen time is to reduce exposure to blue light emissions in display screens for smartphones, computers and other devices. Blue light, McDonald explained, decreases melatonin and therefore prevents and disrupts sleep. The results of poor sleep include ADHD and a wide array of other conditions, she said.
“There’s more research coming to the potential damage to the inside of the eye,” said McDonald. “The largest source of blue light is the sun; it’s significantly greater than any other source … Any of the light bulbs with natural light have a higher weight of that concentration, so you’re constantly inundated with this blue light inside and outside. Being able to minimize that exposure in any way you can, I definitely recommend and prescribe that.”
McDonald explained that the lens of an individual’s eye will start to filter out blue light emissions with age, but until the individual reaches the age of 12, the eye has no filter. That’s why children are especially vulnerable to blue light emissions, she said.
One question optometrists have is whether increased exposure to blue light will result in macular degeneration for individuals in the long run. But according to Purfeerst Piller, studies can neither confirm nor deny this until after children of this generation reach adulthood.
According to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF), macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss and affects more than 10 million Americans. Currently, it is incurable.
What is the solution?
A variety of aftermarket products help protect against blue light exposure. Blue light protectors and vision guards for technological devices are available to purchase through a number of online sources as well as glasses with blue light protection. iPhones also come with a Night Shift option to reduce blue light exposure and eye strain during later hours, and many phone apps include timers to remind users to look away from their phones for a while.
McDonald and Purfeerst Piller both suggest following the “20-20-20” rule, which translates to looking at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes. This can reduce eye strain and fatigue for anyone who works on computers or reads books for hours at a time.
Going outside is one of the healthiest ways to avoid screen time, but Purfeerst Piller highly recommends both adults and children wear sunglasses outside to block ultraviolet rays. Brown or amber lenses block out UV more than gray lenses, she said, and she tells parent clients to make sure sunglasses have a UV sticker on them. Most of the damage of UV happens before the age of 18, she said, so getting toddlers into the habit of wearing sunglasses is extremely important.
“If the parent is wearing sunglasses as well, then more kids will want to model what their parent is doing,” said Purfeerst Piller.
As far as ways to limit screen exposure for children, Purfeerst Piller encourages parents to think about “old school” play methods like building with blocks.
“I’ve got two small children so we’ll do yoga, and they run around the house a bit,” said Purfeerst Piller. “It’s important for them to learn how to play without that technology.”
Another tip McDonald offers is to eat plenty of fruits, vegetables and nuts and take vitamins to promote healthy eyes.
Ultimately, McDonald said, “You have to control what you can control, balance some of the good with some of the bad.”