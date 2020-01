Tri-City United has announced the candidates for the Sno-Ball Royal Court. The students include: Audrey Wasiloski, Carolyn Mikel, Giselle Sanchez, Kali Ryks, Mikayla Malecha, Hunter Stevens, Evan Choudek, Andrew Trnka, Isaiah Velarde and Jose Reyes. Coronation will take place at the school on Friday, Jan. 31 at 12:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Tri-City United)