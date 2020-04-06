When Gov. Tim Walz announced elective procedures at veterinary clinics needed to be postponed as a part of the stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus, parents to fur babies instantly wondered what this would mean for their beloved companions.
Fortunately, veterinarians for animals of all shapes and sizes continue to prioritize the health of their clients – two-legged and otherwise.
“Right now the difficult things is that people have some extra time on their hands so they want to get that routine stuff done and out of the way,” said John King, an ambulatory veterinarian who specializes in equine practices and is a Le Sueur County commissioner. “That is kind of contradicting what it is that we’re supposed to be doing as we’re not supposed to be doing routine stuff per the governor’s order.”
Still, King – a practicing ambulatory veterinarian for 32 years – says that he is continuing to care for horses during emergencies and urgent situations, such as lameness, colic or abdominal pain, and other potentially life-threatening scenarios. Typically during this time of the year King would be busy with regular checkups and preparing horses for mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile and sleeping sickness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions currently in place in Minnesota, King is holding off on delivering those vaccines – for now.
“We can delay that for a little while, but as we get closer to that time we’re going to have to start administering those shots,” King said.
Veterinarians who care for companion animals – such as cats and dogs – are also limiting their services for the time being, but still administering important, life-saving vaccines.
“There is still no cure for rabies, which makes the rabies vaccine very critical — we don’t want a lapse in protection,” said Candace Born, a veterinarian at Heartland Animal Hospital in Faribault and Owatonna. “People with new puppies and kittens that don’t have any protection are being told to come in and get their series of shots started because that too is a critical time in their lives.”
For companion services, veterinary clinics across the region are running on a curbside-service model. When a person arrives to the clinic with their pet, a staff member collects the animal from the vehicle and takes them inside for their procedures, with the main facility remaining completely closed off to the public. Both Heartland clinics are using this model, as is Kind Veterinary Clinic in St. Peter and Le Center, and the Kenyon Veterinary Clinic in Kenyon, which are also encouraging pet owners to utilize telecommunications as much as possible to avoid an unnecessary visit.
“It kind of is on a case by case basis,” Born said of what procedures are currently being considered essential. “Certainly all of our sick patients, anyone with dental pain or pain of any kind are to come in.”
Born said as the weather continues to warm up, that veterinarians are becoming increasingly concerned with Lyme disease as the peak time approaches for Minnesota.
“We want to make sure that our pets have some type of flea and tick control in place because we don’t want to see an increase in Lyme cases,” Born said. “But it’s still case by case – there is a difference between a cat that goes outside and those that stay in the house. High-risk patients that would come into contact with outdoor wildlife are a concern.”
King agreed that the situations are largely case-by-case, and that he and others are encouraging animal owners to first contact their veterinarian to talk through what the issue may be before deciding to seek medical services for their animal.
“We are absolutely still available by phone and can discuss a situation to see if it is an emergency or not and do some basic triage over the phone,” King said. “The phones still work while we aren’t supposed to be within touching distance of others.”
When King does respond to an emergency situation on a farm or at a stable at this time, he goes through a list of questions before going out to see the horse. These questions include if anyone at the site has been feeling ill or if they could have been exposed to someone that has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Even if they’re not going anyplace or seeing anyone else, if I have to go to five places it still kind of defeats the purpose of social distancing,” King said. “It’s uncharted waters as far as trying to care for animals, yet maintaining that social distancing and isolation element that we’re supposed to be doing.”
Both veterinarians assured one thing, however, that the well-being of the animals people love will always remain their priority.
“That’s always the goal,” King said. “It’s difficult and challenging to not be able to do what you love because of the current situation we’re in, but we’re still here.”