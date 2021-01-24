Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson and Cleveland Public Schools are beginning in-person and hybrid learning this month after a stint of distance learning before winter break, but the COVID-19 response of the community determines if students can stay in school.
As Minnesota sees a loosening of COVID-19 restrictions in bars, restaurants, and gyms, Education Minnesota urges community members to continue following health and safety guidelines.
With community spread in any given Minnesota county impacting the learning model schools can safely implement during the pandemic, educators’ unions want to see a decline in COVID-19 cases so students can safely return to or stay in the classroom.
TCU Superintendent Lonnie Seifert said teachers tend to fall on a spectrum of how comfortable they feel returning to the classroom.
“Our goal is to have our teachers in the building and to provide them with an environment where they can feel secure and safe being on site,” Seifert said. “… We’re really trying to identify what are the barriers and how we can do things differently, because these are unique times, so maybe we need to find unique [solutions] to make things work.”
Local school districts report that they've made decisions on a case by case basis to accommodate teachers that feel unsafe returning to school.
"When possible, we try to allow them to do their job from home or they may receive another assignment to do from home," said Le Sueur-Henderson Superintendent Marlene Johnson. "They may also choose to take a leave that is available to them."
At Cleveland, Superintendent Brian Philips said that faculty requests to teach from home have been granted when they meet the Minnesota Department of Health's recommendations.
"The question we had to answer is could you do your job from home," said Phillips. "For example, it would be difficult to clean the building or drive kids around if you stayed at home, so some of those we had to deny."
Cleveland Principal Scott Lusk said the district was also responding to staff mental health concerns through offering after school sessions with counselors and hiring an elementary and after-school counselor.
John Head, president of the TCU Education Association, said while he feels the safety precautions in the building are sufficient, some staff who are medically fragile or nearing retirement are a bit more concerned about teaching in person. On a case by case basis, the district and the educators’ union figure out how to meet these teachers’ needs.
“There’s always going to be anxiety when working through issues related to COVID,” Head said. “I have meetings with staff weekly, as up to date as possible. The big thing we have comfort in is how little transmission has been through the schools. The real factor that it comes down to is community spread and how well people are wearing the masks in public places, but if the community isn’t taking those steps, the anxiety will obviously rise.”
Another factor that plays a role in keeping students in schools is the health of staff members. Finding substitute teachers to fill in for staff members who are out sick, either because of COVID-19 or another reason, has been a struggle for some districts during the pandemic.
At COVID-19 rates hit their peak in Le Sueur County last November, Cleveland had to work around teachers in isolation over exposure to COVID and a lack of substitutes by having a staff member in the classroom while teachers taught remotely. Other districts like Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United were forced to shut down early over staffing shortages.
"We had zero cases in our building, and one day it spiraled out of control," said Cleveland Principal Scott Lusk. "Within two weeks, I think, we were shut down and went to distance learning. We had teachers being exposed; we had teachers that had it … So we created online spaces and online accounts on our Google, so they could share that out."
Seifert said TCU has been “OK with subs,” because staff in isolation have the option to teach remotely if they choose. In the hybrid model, he said specialists have also offered some of their services virtually.
Head said he urges the community to follow Gov. Walz’ precautions.
“I know there were parents really passionate about keeping kids in schools, so in order for TCU to really support the community as much as possible, they need to follow those guidelines,” Head said. “At least until we get to the point where vaccines are readily available.”
Added Seifert: “We request and ask that our families will support us. As long as we’re all working in that direction, maybe we don’t have to take a step back again this time.”