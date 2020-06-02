Tyler Schroer came from a long line of service members when he signed on to serve in the United States Navy, but he never could have expected he would be spending his first deployment with his own father.
It was a surprise for Andrew Harmon, of Le Sueur, too, when he heard the news that he would be joining his son to serve on the same 700-man naval base on the Horn of Africa. He said that It’s not common for family to be deployed together, but it would be a comfort that Schroer was with him.
“It will be unique, that’s for sure,” said Harmon. “It doesn’t happen very often. It will be nice to have each other there.”
“I’m excited to go with him because I think that’s a big thing and I think he’s looking forward to having someone there he can lean on a little bit more accessibly,” he added.
Harmon is a specialist who has spent a little more than 10 years in the military. While the deployment is Harmon’s second, it will be a new experience for Schroer, who joined the military during his junior year of high school.
“We have a family history of military members and whatnot, and I always looked up to my stepdad and other members that have served, and I’ve seen how proud it makes, not just my family, but a lot of people, and I’ve known its always been a good thing to serve,” said Schroer. “It’s not necessarily everyone’s duty, but I’ve always been interested in the military and the lifestyle, so I felt I wanted to take a shot at it and make my family proud.”
The pair are spending a year on the east coast of Africa. The horn’s proximity to Saudi Arabia and Yemen means that they can be called to assist troops in the Middle East if needed.
“Being deployed in general, I’m a little nervous, because this is my first time ever leaving the country for something like this, but it makes me feel more comfortable knowing that he’s going on the same boat, as I am in the same place,” said Schroer. “I kind of feel a little more secure. It’s definitely going to be an experience that I never forget. I get to travel to a new world.”
Before they left for that new world overseas, Harmon and Schroer were given a big community sendoff on Thursday, May 28. A parade was organized for the two by wife and mother Jaimie Harmon. Inspired by the drive-by parades held for birthday parties during the COVID-19 pandemic, she felt that it was the perfect way to give the boys a sendoff.
But what was intended to be a little ceremony with close family and friends blew up beyond the family’s expectations. More than 100 people showed up to support Harmon and Schroer at the parade.
“It definitely took me by surprise,” said Schroer. “My mom brought it up last week that it would just be close family and friends and a nice way for people to say goodbye and whatnot. And then boom, it got to the point where it felt like the whole state was coming. But it feels really good to know that there are people in the communities willing to show their appreciation. And it really sits well with me that there are people in the community who know what’s going on and can be there for my family that’s still back home while we’re over there.”
Harmon was glad to see that support at well and appreciated that the community would be in support of his family even as he was overseas. It’s an exciting time, but a difficult one as well since Jaimie will be raising the family’s three other children and managing their three American Family Insurance offices.
“Obviously I’m going to miss them a lot,” said Jaimie Harmon. “We have three other children so there’s a lot here at home. Its a bit scary and overwhelming but I’m really glad they are together in this. How cool is that that they get to spend holidays together and all of those important points? So I’m thankful for that.”
As the pair of servicemen depart, Schroer said that he’s excited to get plenty of time to work out, see a new country and live the military lifestyle. He hopes that the experience will help him build character and was appreciative of all who came out to support his family.
“Thank you to everyone for showing their support and stay safe,” said Schroer. “See you all in a year.”