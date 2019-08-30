A new entrance to the Le Sueur County Justice Center is being built. At its Aug. 27 meeting, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to authorize the construction of a turn lane entrance to the Justice Center.
The proposed improvement would allow the north side of the Justice Center to be directly accessible through a turn lane off Hwy. 99. Currently, the Justice Center is only accessible through the south side off of Commerce Drive.
In order to access the new Justice Center entrance, county Highway Director David Tiegs told the Commissioners that Hwy. 99 would need a right turn lane for eastbound traffic and a left turn for westbound traffic. This would require a 6.5-foot lane shift for both traffic directions on Hwy. 99 starting east of Commerce Drive.
The lane layout following the shift will include 12-foot thru lanes, a 13-foot center turn lane, 8-foot shoulders, of which 2 feet are paved, and 1:4 shoulder slopes. A new seal coating will also be added to the road.
Tiegs said that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has agreed to cost-share in the lane shift.
“I don’t have a specific dollar amount, it will depend upon the estimate, but basically from Commerce Drive, the street by the Dollar General, they indicated to me they would share in anything that would extend east of that, anywhere that would extend east of Commerce down towards the Little Dandy,” said Highway Director Tiegs. “From there west, it would be the county’s responsibility.”
The county will have to pay all of the costs for the justice center entrance itself.
Construction for the new entrance is planned to begin April 2020 and end in June. Short Elliot Hendrickson, Inc. has been contracted to aid in planning and designing the entrance. Their services come in at a cost of $63,900.