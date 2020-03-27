After a week of closed schools and distance learning on the horizon, Tri-City United Le Center teachers got back in touch with their students with a teacher train. Dozens of cars rounded Le Center neighborhoods on Thursday, March 26, as teachers inside waved to their students on the sidewalks.
"The Titan train is a way for TCU staff members to reconnect with their students in a safe and positive way," said TCU Le Center Principal Brian Grensteiner. "TCU Le Center staff members wanted to reach out to families and we wanted to do so in a controlled and personal way while trying to be safe as well connect with families and kids. They want to see them again before March 30 and can’t wait to connect with students online."