Customers will be shelling out a few more dollars at local stores next April as Le Sueur County seeks to generate revenue for a slate of 39 street projects.
On Dec. 1, the Le Sueur County Board of Commissioners split on a 3-2 vote in favor of raising the local sales tax by 0.5%. The new tax kicks in on April 2021 and will bump up the total general sales tax rate from 6.875% to 7.375%.
The half-cent sales tax is an addition to statewide sales taxes to purchases within Le Sueur County and follows the rules of regulations of Minnesota’s sales tax. That means purchases like clothing, groceries and prescription drugs will be exempt from the half-cent sales tax, just like the state sales tax.
Commissioners Steve Rohlfing, Danny O’Keefe and Lance Wetzel supported the half-cent tax increase as a way to boost revenues to the county Highway Department and expedite street repairs. Highway Department Director David Tiegs estimated that the half-cent tax would generate $700,000 per year over the next ten years, boosting the office’s financial resources by nearly 25%.
”$7 million over a ten year period equates to an additional 15 miles of rural roadway that could be rehabbed or two significant municipal projects eight blocks apiece,” said Tiegs.
The Le Sueur County Highway Department prepared a list of 28 rural construction projects, totaling $39 million, and 11 municipal projects, totaling $17 million, that the county could generate revenue for with the half-cent sales tax.
“$700,000 a year will not fund all those projects,” said Tiegs. “But it will allow us to expedite them and move them up faster before they deteriorate beyond maintenance needs.”
The Highway Department Director said that County Transportation currently lacks the funding necessary to repair streets on a timely basis. In 2021, the Highway Department is expected to receive $2.7 million for rural construction and $750,000 for municipal construction after a $1 million drop in state aid due to Minnesota’s projected budget deficit.
“To put this into perspective, we have 300 miles of paved road and your goal would be to rehab them once every 30 years and you’re looking at 10 miles a year,” said Tiegs. “That cost would be roughly $4.5 million a year just on our rural system. You can see that $2.7 million does not get us there, so we are definitely falling behind on that.”
Tiegs added that the tax would offload some of the costs on visitors and commuters making purchases in Le Sueur County and give the county a buffer against rising road construction costs.
But commissioners John King and David Gliszinski opposed the tax increase, raising concerns over who would have to pay it and the timing of the tax.
King said that the tax was regressive, and since Le Sueur County lacks major shopping centers, the primary targets of the tax would be Le Sueur County residents that cannot shop elsewhere.
“Le Sueur County is not a destination county for buying stuff, like a major shopping center in Mankato or the [Twin) Cities, so it’s going to be taxing the people that we’re already taxing,” said King. “It’s going to be disproportionately regressive on the people that can’t leave and go to regional shopping centers, like the elderly.”
“In my opinion, I understand that we need funds for road projects because the funding mechanism isn’t keeping up, but I would be inclined to do that through the levy like we are already doing,” added King. “It’s more transparent and less regressive than adding a half percent sales tax.”
Commissioner Rohlfing defended the half-cent tax increase, pointing out that neighboring counties where residents go to shop have already implemented their own sales taxes.
“I understand the struggles with the elderly and those folks,” said Rohlfing. "I do believe they are going to get nicked probably the hardest, but I do think that the majority of the population goes elsewhere to shop in Blue Earth County, Scott County, Rice County, Waseca County — they all have it.”
“What options do we have? “ he added. “We are being sucked with the lack of funding from the state to road and bridge. We are going to be $1 million under this year.”
Gliszinski pushed for the Board of Commissioners to wait on raising the sales tax because of the current economic shortfall.
“Times are tough out there with COVID and unemployment, restaurants being shut down,” said Gliszinski. “I see nothing wrong with possibly holding this off for another year and seeing how the economy fares. Our roads need work, but we’ll have to tighten our belts some other way some other time.”