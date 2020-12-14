The personal trainers at Your Time Fitness ushered in the season of giving the only way they know how — with exercise.
Employees, family and friends of the locally owned Le Sueur business put on their best Christmas sweaters to participate in a nationwide Jingle Bell Run to raise money for the Arthritis Foundation. Around 15 people in Le Sueur contributed to the Arthritis Foundation’s attempt at the Guinness World Record for the largest remote 5k in 24 hours.
The Arthritis Foundation is dedicated to providing information and resources for the leading cause of disability in the United States. More than 54 million adults and 300,000 children in the U.S. have arthritis, which causes severe joint pain and can limit the type of work and activity a person can too.
For Your Time Fitness owner Kris Krause, the mission of the Arthritis Foundation isn’t just important, it’s personal. Krause herself has been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and when she was in need of care, the Arthritis Foundation was an important resource.
“The Arthritis Foundation was there for me when I was diagnosed,” said Krause.“They helped me find the right doctor and the right treatment path for me. So I’m just giving back to them.”
Over the past five years, Your Time Fitness has raised thousands of dollars for the Arthritis Foundation. With multiple fundraising efforts throughout the year, Your Time Fitness has become the second-highest fundraising team in the state of Minnesota, said Krause. The local business regularly participates in a 5k at the Minnesota State Fair, but the COVID-19 pandemic cut those plans short in 2020.
“Every event that we had planned for the year ended up being canceled,” said Krause. “We always do an aerial performance fundraiser student showcase in the spring, and that got canceled. We’ve done boot camps, bake sales, we did a painting class last year. It’s been very interesting and challenging raising funds for the race this year.”
Your Time Fitness was finally able to get outdoors and raise dollars for the Arthritis Foundation with the Jingle Run along with runners all across the country. Those who couldn’t attend in person could also participate virtually. By entering their information on the RunGo app, runners who wanted to keep up their social distance in the holiday season could log their individual 5k.
The fitness studio kept the Christmas spirit up with a holiday dress code. Runners dressed up as snowmen, christmas trees, elves and threw on Santa hats to spread the spirit of giving.
“We encouraged everyone coming to the walk to dress up in festive wear, whether that be a santa hat or a full costume,” said Krause.
“The crazier the better,” added Your Time Fitness personal trainer Julie Lehman.
Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, Your Time Fitness met their yearly fundraising goal before they even started the run. On Friday morning, the studio raised $2,000 for the Arthritis Foundation, but they're still hoping to raise $1,000 from the run itself.
“I hope this will bring awareness to those with arthritis,” said Krause.